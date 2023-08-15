Northern Ireland’s largest hotel, The Grand Central has celebrated its fifth birthday with management honouring the five-star luxury property as ‘a key player in Belfast’s success story’.

Since opening its doors in 2018, the Belfast hotel has welcomed dignitaries from across the world including President Joe Biden, the now King Charles and Queen Camilla, global music stars and international football players.

Last year the hotel was awarded a five-star rating by the AA and the Seahorse Restaurant was awarded an AA Rosette.

Stephen Meldrum, general manager of the Grand Central Hotel, said: “Over the last five years, the Grand Central Hotel has gone from strength to strength. The hotel was open less than two years when the pandemic hit so it’s fair to say that we have already experienced a lot of challenging times in our time. Despite this, we are proud to have ingrained ourselves in the local community and are proud to be a key player in Belfast’s success story.

“After Covid, we have continued to work hard to rebuild the business and I am delighted to say that we are going on an upward trajectory, not just locally, but globally. We have a strong leisure guest business and a large incentive group travel business and working in partnership with our industry colleagues and stakeholders, the city is firmly back on the international map.

“I am extremely proud to lead an exceptionally talented and dedicated team of people, who have worked hard over the last five years to get the Grand Central to where it is today. It has been fantastic to see so many of my colleagues progress through the hotel and be rewarded for their efforts. For example, Jarmila Simova initially started part-time through an agency just before we opened and over the last five years, she has worked hard and has led by example and is now our assistant head housekeeper having successfully taken part in Hastings Hotels Management Ambassador Programme.