Situated in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast, the outlet’s position will be accessible for Translink customers, business employees, residents and passers-by heading to and from the city centre.

Translink’s chief financial officer Paddy Anderson, said: “Starbucks’ commitment to Lanyon Place Station is an endorsement of the trading potential associated with travel-led retail and public transport locations.

“We’re delighted to have such a recognisable and trusted brand on board in a move that will further enhance the Translink passenger experience with quality and convenient food and beverage options.”

Celine Gilmer, Starbucks, added: "This move brings the Starbucks experience inside one of Northern Ireland's busiest public transport facilities, enhancing the overall passenger experience. We were pleased to work with Translink to secure this prime location and look forward to welcoming new customers."

Commercial property consultants Amey TPT and CBRE acted for Translink and Starbucks respectively on the leasing arrangements.