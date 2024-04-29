Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stars are lining up to help guide Northern Ireland’s spectacular Irish whiskey renaissance!

Hollywood action hero Jean Claude Van Damme, award-winning actor James Nesbitt, boxing champion Carl Frampton and football star Gerry Armstrong are backing local whiskey, now one of Northern Ireland’s most dynamic and successful export sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Bushmills in Co Antrim was once the province’s only distillery with a limited number of products exported around the world. Now there are dozens of brands, single malts and blends, from around 10 whiskey distilleries, many of which are selling in the US, the biggest market for the golden spirit.

Action hero Claude Van Damme is backing Old Oak whiskey

Other whiskeys are in the pipeline from Boatyard in Fermanagh, Wild Atlantic in Tyrone and Shortcross in Down.

Bushmills, our most successful whiskey, has sought celebrity endorsement in the distant past – from the Peaky Blinders TV series in the US.

More recently, Bushmills has created limited editions for Dubai International Airport and the Friend in Hand collection in Belfast. Bushmills has built a new distillery, stepped up production and launched other premium whiskeys, including the internationally acclaimed Causeway Collection of fine whiskeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Damme is probably the biggest international movie star to launch a Northern Irish whiskey.

Leading actor James Nesbitt is on the Hinch Whiskey team

The ‘Muscles from Brussels’, star of classic action movies such as Kickboxer, Universal Soldier and Street Fighter, has linked up with Londonderry’s Old Oak brand.

Introduced to the brand by a friend – he had been thinking of launching a bourbon – Van Damme ‘loved the aroma and the smoothness on the palate of the Irish whiskey compared to the heavier whiskies he had tasted from different parts of the world’.

“It was also the perfect opportunity to combine two things with which I feel a close connection: whiskey and its rich heritage, and the charisma and warmth of Ireland and its people,” he explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Londonderry’s Kevin Carson created the Old Oak brand along with co-director Ian Rowlands, a successful businessman. The brand is designed to celebrate the long tradition and history of whiskey here.

“Jean-Claude embodies the very essence of our brand with his unwavering strength, exceptional character, and unparalleled precision,” continues Carson.

“His relentless pursuit of perfection and attention to detail make him the quintessential representation of our brand.”

Londonderry is now home to two original brands – The Quiet Man from the Waterside and Limavady. Both are US-owned and distilled there. Football hero Gerry Armstrong has launched a limited edition whiskey, appropriately called ‘Spirit of 82, that celebrates that iconic moment when the Northern Ireland defied the odds and defeated Spain in the World Cup. Armstrong struck the winning goal, on June 25, 1982, and now has produced a whiskey as a tribute to the passion displayed by the team during that extraordinary match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The whiskey was produced with Armstrong by the Titanic Distillery in Belfast.

An important marketing collaboration for the Hinch Distillery at Ballynahinch is a link up with James Nesbitt, another major Northern Irish TV and movie star.

Nesbitt is renowned for his extensive portfolio of over 75 television and film titles, including notable works like Bloodlands, Cold Feet, Lucky Man, The Missing, The Hobbit, Monroe, Murphy’s Law, and Bloody Sunday.

The founder of Hinch Distillery, Dr Terry Cross OBE, a successful entrepreneur, explains: “We were delighted to welcome James to the Hinch Distillery family. His passion for our craft and commitment to Northern Ireland’s talent perfectly aligns with our values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnership is not just about endorsements; it’s about shared passion and vision and an appreciation of all the good things to come out of Northern Ireland.”

Nesbitt adds: “I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Hinch Distillery. As a proud Northern Irishman, I have always admired the dedication and craftsmanship that goes into creating Hinch Irish whiskeys and Ninth Wave Irish gins.”

Another celebrity contributing to the whiskey revolution is Belfast’s Carl Frampton, the world champion boxer. Frampton has launched his own Stablemate Irish whiskey blend from his House of Jackal identity.

The boxer, who competed from 2009 to 2021, held world championships in two weight classes, including the WBA and IBF super-bantamweight titles between 2014 and 2016, and the WBA featherweight title from 2016 to 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad