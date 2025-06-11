Pictured at 12 Quays Birkenhead are (from left): Andrew Darnell, head of RoRo, Peel Ports; Ita Baird, port manager, Stena Line; Andrew Kane, regional port operations manager Irish Sea North, Stena Line; Chrisitan Grossie, regional port development manager, Stena Line and Phil Hall, port director Mersey, Peel Ports.

Swedish ferry company, Stena Line is investing £17 million into developments at the 12 Quays Terminal in Birkenhead to futureproof the operations by increasing freight parking capacity and improving traffic flow.

The 12 Quays Terminal in Birkenhead has become a key hub for Stena Line. In February 2024, Stena Line launched a new Liverpool-Dublin freight only service, which has resulted in a significant increase in freight traffic through the terminal.

An additional 200 freight parking spaces are already complete and have boosted capacity for unaccompanied freight in the port by almost 30%. Last year was a record year for Stena Line in Birkenhead with over 315,000 freight units moving through the port, an increase of 20% year on year.

The expansion will significantly improve operational efficiency and customer experience with more space for freight customers to drop unaccompanied trailers.

The next phase of the project will be a reconfiguration of the front of house operations to improve health and safety and traffic flow to ease congestion.

Stena Line operates two routes from the 12 Quays Terminal, the Liverpool-Dublin and Liverpool-Belfast. The latter route is a popular service for travel and freight alike. In 2021 and 2022, the company invested in two state-of-the-art E-Flexer vessels, Stena Edda and Stena Embla, boosting freight and passenger capacity and offering best in class service. Since the introduction of the two ships, travel volumes have doubled.

Stena Forwarder also operates a freight only service with one round trip per day to Belfast and Bore Song operates one round trip to Dublin each day.

Andrew Kane, regional port operations manager, Stena Line, said: “The significant growth of our services through 12 Quays in Birkenhead has created operational challenges with an increase in unaccompanied freight and traffic build up.

"With the potential for further growth, we are futureproofing the port with 200 additional freight parking spaces to ensure that we can facilitate our customers’ needs, and we are sure this expansion will be welcomed by the market.

“The reconfiguration of the lanes and car parking at the entrance to the port will also improve traffic flow, operational efficiency and health and safety for our customers and staff. We’re delighted to open our new freight parking facilities and we expect the remainder of the project to be completed by early next year.”

Phil Hall, port director Mersey at Peel Ports Group said: "Ongoing enhancements at the 12 Quays Terminal in Birkenhead are improving facilities to support continued growth, ensuring that both passenger and freight customers enjoy the highest level of service.