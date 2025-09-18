Pictured is a 'water salute' to the Stena Futura by support water craft, ahead of its official landmark launch on the Belfast to Heysham route.

Stena Line is launching two new freight vessels from Belfast to meet a surge in trade with Great Britain - both of which have innovative green technologies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once both are operational, Stena Futura and her sister ship Stena Connecta will enhance freight capacity by 40% on the Belfast-Heysham route - in response to an increase in customer demand for services between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The multimillion-pound purpose-built Futura will go into service on the freight-only Belfast to Heysham route on Monday, 22 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 147-metre hybrid vessel will operate 12 sailings per week providing much needed additional freight capacity on the popular route, which connects local hauliers directly into the key North of England road freight network.

Stena Futura Master Przemyslaw Plichta (left) pictured with Paul Grant Stena Line Route Director.

The Connecta is currently under construction and due to enter service, also on the Belfast-Heysham route, in early 2026.

The hybrid vessels are designed to exploit a range of innovative green energy sources - methanol, battery power, shore power and rotor sails.

Both vessels are ‘methanol-ready’ which will play a key role in Stena Line sustainability strategy as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are further enhanced with built-in technologies that will be able to utilise both battery propulsion and shore power, when available.

Connecta is also being delivered “rotor sail ready".

Green methanol is produced from low-carbon sources such as carbon capture - or by using heat, steam, and oxygen to convert agricultural waste into methanol.

Rotor sails are large spinning vertical cylinders on the deck of a ship. Moving air pulls the cylinders to one side causing them to spin and create sustainable electricity.

Shore power is when ships plug into shore based power sources, where available, to charge their batteries. This reduces the need for auxiliary fossil fuel engines to be used onboard to generate electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Grant, Route Director Stena Line said the two vessels represent an investment of over £100 million, highlighting the company’s commitment to its Irish Sea network.

"The ships were commissioned in direct response to customer demand for an increase in freight capacity on our routes and we are delighted to see the first ship enter service,” he said.

“These vessels represent a crucial step in our broader sustainability journey. By integrating battery propulsion and shore power capabilities, we are making significant strides towards our goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030, reinforcing Stena Line's position as a leader in sustainable shipping."

Joe O’Neil, Chief Executive of Belfast Harbour, said the whole team at Belfast Harbour is “looking forward to seeing this state-of-the-art vessel entering service on one of our most important freight routes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Hall, Port Director at Peel Ports Group, said the arrival of Stena Futura marks “an exciting new era of sustainable, greener shipping” across the Irish Sea.

He added: “Our own investments to upgrade the Port of Heysham, alongside the long-standing and valued partnership with Stena Line, will enable an improved, more resilient, and environmentally responsible gateway for our customers.”