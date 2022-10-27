Steve brings a wealth of leadership experience at board level and strong commercial and business acumen. He replaces Ellvena Graham, who served as chair since 2016 and was announced as chair of Tourism NI earlier this year.

Julia Corkey, CE at Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Ltd, said: “Everyone in the business is looking forward to working with Steve to deliver our vision to provide a world-class stage for business tourism, live entertainment and events that deliver socially, culturally and economically for Belfast and Northern Ireland.

“I would also like to thank Ellvena Graham for her outstanding leadership and wish her every success for the future.”

Councillor Jenna Maghie, chair of Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Ltd Shareholders’ Committee, explained: "The Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Halls are absolute gems for the city, both in terms of cultural experience – and the income they generate. But we’re not resting on our laurels - we’re pushing forward to create even higher levels of customer service and accessibility, to promote greater diversity and inclusion and to keep sustainability at the top of our agenda.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to outgoing chair Ellvena who brought so much vision, energy and expertise to benefit the organisation and look forward to continuing our close partnership in her role as chair of Tourism NI.”

Steve added: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of chair at this pivotal time. I look forward to leading the board and working with my non-executive colleagues to deliver the business plan for the organisation working alongside our key partners Belfast City Council, Visit Belfast, and Tourism NI.

"Business events and conferences generate crucial mid-week, year-round demand for our hotels and wider hospitality sector, whilst entertainment events are critical to supporting the night-time economy in Belfast.

"Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Ltd. is a vital part of the tourism and hospitality infrastructure in Northern Ireland and I fully intend to help Julia and her team maximise its potential.”

