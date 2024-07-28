Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ABC planning officers have approved a planning application for the erection of a warehouse next to the Tesco filling station at Cascum Link, outside Banbridge, for storage and distribution purposes.

The planning application was lodged by Dunclare Architects, Kesh, on behalf of Derek Keys, Omagh Road, Dromore (Co. Tyrone).

Planning officers wrote in their report: “The application site consists of undeveloped land and extends to 0.9 hectares.

“The applicant is seeking full planning permission for the erection of a warehouse and associated site works to include car parking, yard and fencing.

“The bulk of the building is single storey, with a two-storey wing incorporating ancillary services such as staff welfare, parts, offices and meeting space.

“Externally, the building is located centrally with an associated hard-standing yard to accommodate seven lorry parking bays. The car parking (47 spaces) is located to the south-east.

“The warehouse will have glazed roller shutter doors and an aluminium balcony to the rear of the building.

“In relation to landscaping, it is proposed to introduce extra standard and standard tree planting around the site boundaries, alongside native species hedge and amenity planting.

“The principle to develop the area of the site, for economic development, Class B4 (storage or distribution), is considered acceptable.

“The layout and orientation of the buildings have been designed to make best use of the site in terms of accessibility and functionality, and to limit visual impact from public viewpoints.

“The overall appearance of the proposal has been designed for a storage/warehouse facility.

“The proposed height and massing of the buildings are necessary for the proposed operation of warehousing/storage, as the buildings need to be large enough to accommodate the storage equipment and the loading/unloading of trailers, as well as accommodate forklifts and ancillary equipment.

“Officers are content that the proposal is compatible with the context of the surrounding area.

“The site is located within the confines of the mixed-use zoning on undeveloped lands. The proposed Class B4 storage uses is deemed compatible with the existing industrial/employment uses within the wider Boulevard area and Bridgewater Park.

“Noise and the impact on residential amenity is a material consideration, and officers have carefully considered the proximity of the proposed development in relation to the nearest residential dwelling situated at No. 3 Cascum Link, c. 100 metres south-east of the proposed development.

“Officers, in consultation with colleagues from Environmental Health, have considered a range of factors including the separation distance, the proximity to the A1 and a busy petrol filing station and the topography (No. 3 Cascum Link would be at a higher level), and have considered that the proposed development is unlikely to provide any unacceptable adverse impacts on the occupants of No. 3 Cascum Link.

“Officers are satisfied that, given the layout, construction type and separation distances involved, combined with the planning conditions imposed, it is not expected to give rise to any unacceptable adverse impact to the amenity of residential properties.

“In terms of trip movements it is expect that there would be (…) 13 heavy-goods vehicles, which is a total of 81 movement per day. It is proposed that the additional HGV movements predicted as part of the proposals will occur throughout the day, outside of peak periods.

“Typically, HGVs access the site, load/unload and egress again, and therefore there is no requirement for HGVs to park on site for long periods of time.

