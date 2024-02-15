Terry Cross, left, Hinch chairman with marketing director Micheal Morris in the award-winning distillery

​The Craft and Casks Imperial Stout Finish whiskey is a collaboration between the distillery, which is owned by leading businessman Terry Cross and located near Ballynahinch, and Castlewellan’s Whitewater Brewery, Northern Ireland’s biggest and most successful brewery.

Whitewater, which was founded by master brewer Bernard Sloan, is a UK Great Taste Northern Ireland Golden Fork winner for its very strong Russian Imperial Stout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gold award is a further recognition of the innovation now driving spirits and beers from local producers.

The golden collaboration between Hinch Distillery, Ballynahinch and Whitewater Brewery in Castlewellan

Bernard continues that the brewery is working closely with Hinch on the creation of original whiskeys. The brewery is also developing unique brews. “We are thrilled to be working alongside the Hinch team on beverages with a difference for global markets,” he adds.

The stout influenced whiskey was one of two golds won by Hinch in the World Whiskies Awards.

Michael Morris, Hinch’s marketing director, explains: “It was double delight for us in the international awards. We're thrilled to announce that Hinch has been honoured with two gold medals and two category wins at the awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These awards are for our 5-Year-Old-Double-Wood in the category of Blended 12-Years and Under Irish Whiskey and then for the unique Craft and Casks Imperial Stout Finish – Blended Limited Release.

“They stand as a true testament to the expertise and dedication of our production team at Ballynahinch. Next stop London on March 20th, where we will compete confidently for the overall global title.”

Hinch, which operates a state-of-the-art distillery with a restaurant, visitor centre and function rooms off the busy Carryduff to Ballynahinch road, is now among the most successful of the next generation of Irish whiskey distillers.