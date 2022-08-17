Strike called off – council workers in Mid Ulster will return to the job after GMB, NIPSA and Unite agree pay deal
A strike among workers in Mid Ulster District Council is over, it has been revealed tonight.
The Unite trade union began a four-week period of strike action in the Mid Ulster council area in the last week of July, with disruption to bin collections.
It had been due to end on August 21.
Mid Ulster District Council said earlier this month that what had been offered was “the most financially beneficial on offer from any council in Northern Ireland”.
It had proposed 4% pay increase for staff over two years, “on top of a national pay offer which would bring a further 10% rise this year for those on the lowest scales”.
Most Popular
-
1
Henry Brothers’ project manager shortlisted for Construction Manager of the Year award
-
2
P&O Ferry owner DP World ‘delighted to report record profits’ of £736 million after sacking its sailors
-
3
Oul Lammas Fair and NI International Air Show to provide multi-million boost to economy
-
4
Don’t hold off on home heating oil in hopes of price drops, expert urges Northern Ireland consumers
-
5
Strike called off – council workers in Mid Ulster will return to the job after GMB, NIPSA and Unite agree pay deal
Added to this was a one-off payment of £500 to staff.
A joint trade union delegation (from Unite, GMB and NIPSA) accepted much of the pay offer earlier this month, but wanted to see an improvement in the one-off payment.
As of this evening, the trio of unions have agreed a deal have successfully concluded discussions around a local pay offer.
In as joint statement they said: “The local offer will see staff move up their existing pay scales by two points over two years, and also includes an improved one-off ‘cost of living’ payment of £750.”
GMB and NIPSA will now recommend the offer to their members.
Unite said it now has a mandate to accept the offer and suspend the current industrial action by its members.
The council said it anticipates all impacted services will return to normal by the end of this working week.