Strike dates for Unite members in all 11 councils now confirmed

The union is striking over pay, with general secretary Sharon Graham describing an offer of a 1.75% pay rise for local government employees as “completely unacceptable”.

In a statement, she said: “It’s a huge wage cut. All workers have a right to expect pay to keep pace with inflationary pressures and it’s appalling that public sector workers face a choice of heating or eating.”

The union official, who replaced Len McCluskey at the helm of one of the UK’s largest trade unions, continued: “Workers out on pickets in Northern Ireland are demonstrating their determination to secure real improvements. They have my complete support and that of everyone in Unite.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union is striking over pay, describing the offer of a 1.75% pay rise for local government employees as “completely unacceptable”.

The strike dates vary across Northern Ireland’s councils.

Unite members in the Newry, Mourne and Down council area are due to take part in a one-day strike on May 6 — the day after the Assembly election.

The Ards and North Down council dates, meanwhile, are from May 3 to May 15.

All other councils are to strike from April 25 to May 1, and then again following the May Day bank holiday from May 3 to 8.

Regional Officer for Unite, Gareth Scott said: “These workers took a powerful first week of strike action only a matter of weeks ago. They also gathered in large numbers at Stormont to highlight their determination to defend themselves from the cost of living crisis.