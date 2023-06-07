News you can trust since 1737
Striking workers from Dunmurry attend first meeting of newly-elected Belfast City Council to raise need for inflation-proof pay increases

A delegation from Unite the union, including striking workers at the Dunmurry-based manufacturer Survitec, has addressed the first meeting of the newly-elected Belfast City Council.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST

The delegation warned councillors of an impending wave of strikes across Belfast as workers were forced to take strike action to win inflation-proof pay increases.

The union has just confirmed that workers at Lisburn-based Creative Composites has voted by 100% on a 100% turnout for strike action on pay as well.

Unite the union General Secretary Sharon Graham congratulated the striking Survitec workers on their initiative.

Striking workers from Dunmurry's Survitec were part of a delegation from Unite the Union which met with Belfast City Council
Striking workers from Dunmurry's Survitec were part of a delegation from Unite the Union which met with Belfast City Council
“It is vital that workers speak truth to power,” she said. “The members of Belfast City Council from all parties need to get behind workers as they fight for inflation-proof pay increases.

"It is not enough to sit on the sidelines and encourage negotiations – we need to see political representatives taking the side of workers.

“The current cost of living crisis is the worst in generations but the inflation in costs has not been caused by workers fighting for decent wages The real culprits are big businesses who have been profiteering literally as never before. Workers cannot and will not pay the price for this crisis.”

Workers at Lisburn-based Creative Composites vote unanimously for strike action ...
Regional Officer for Unite, Neil Moore, was part of the delegation which addressed the city council.

Councillors from some parties visited the picket line at Survitec and invited us to speak at the first meeting of the city council,” he explained.

"We took this opportunity to put the issue of inflation-proof pay on the table. We are looking at a wave of strikes by workers seeking protection from the current cost of living crisis.”

