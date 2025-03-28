Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clarks will be opening its latest store at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park in Antrim this spring, creating eight new jobs in the local area

Household footwear brand, Clarks, has announced it will be opening its latest store at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park in Antrim this spring, creating eight new jobs in the local area.

Taking a 1,923 sq ft unit, the new store is set to open on Wednesday, April 16, offering a wide selection of stylish, comfortable, and high-quality shoes at unbeatable prices, providing a fresh shopping experience for customers in the area.

The new store will join the scheme’s strong roster of clothing and footwear brands, such as Nike, Asics and Skechers, bringing the 20-year-old scheme to 91% occupancy, as it enjoyed its best year ever last year with sales up +13% and footfall +16% on the previous year.

Celebrating its 200-year anniversary, Clarks has been at the forefront of innovative shoemaking since its formation in 1825.

The new outlet store will feature an extensive collection of men’s, women’s, and children’s footwear, including both classic styles and the latest seasonal designs. Shoppers will find everything from casual sneakers to dress and school shoes, boots, and sandals, with always a minimum 30% off RRP.

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park, commented on the arrival of the new store: “Many of our stores have enjoyed their biggest year since opening at the scheme, and we are confident that the arrival of such a well-loved brand as Clarks will be a fantastic addition to the already strong offering here at The Junction. We are excited to welcome Clarks onboard.”

Paul McCann, asset manager at Lotus Property, added: “The Junction continues to go from strength to strength and it’s brilliant to see such a strong interest in the scheme with the announcement of three new tenants in the past month.