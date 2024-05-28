Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast-headquartered commercial law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin has reported a strong set of financial results with the historic business looking ahead with optimism.

The firm, which has a heritage going back to the 1890s, specialises in banking and finance, commercial real estate, consultancy, corporate and commercial, employment and immigration, dispute resolution, and private client.

In its latest results - covering the year to October 31 2023 - turnover at the business climbed from £6.9million to £7.8million.

Operating profits for the period rose from £1.9million to £2.1million.

In a review alongside the results, Cleaver Fulton Rankin's directors said the firm was well-placed to exploit potential opportunities despite a level of uncertainty in the wider economic climate.

Managing director Jonathan Forrester, explained: "We are obviously very pleased with these financial results, which reflect the exceptional hard work and dedication of our team of lawyers and business support professionals.

"Due to our enduring commitment to deliver the highest quality of legal advice and service to our clients and a track record of over 130 years, we are optimistic about the future of our business and we continue to invest in the growth and development of our team in 2024."