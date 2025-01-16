Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballymena’s Wrightbus delivered more than 160 buses to customers in Manchester earlier this month, while more than 30 entered service in Germany

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland bus manufacturer Wrightbus has had its strongest ever start to a year with almost 200 new buses entering service in the UK and Europe so far this January.

And 2025 looks set to be another record-breaking year for Ballymena-based Wrightbus, which was last year named as the fastest growing bus manufacturer in the UK and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 160 buses were delivered to customers in Manchester earlier this month, while more than 30 entered service in Germany.

Manchester’s Bee Network has been bolstered by 162 ultra-low emission Ultroliner double deck buses, thanks to orders from UK operators including Transport for Greater Manchester, Metroline and Go North West.

Thirty-one single-deck Kite Hydroliners entered service for RVK in Germany as part of the largest public transport hydrogen bus fleet in Europe. Wrightbus has also opened its own European service centre – AllServiceOne - in Brühl, enabling its team of experts to service and maintain buses of all types right in the heart of Europe.

More than 1,200 buses will leave the factory in 2025, with orders destined for fleets across the UK and Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland bus manufacturer Wrightbus has had its strongest ever start to a year with almost 200 new buses entering service in the UK and Europe so far this January

In comparison, the firm built 1,016 buses in 2024, up from 623 in 2023 and 427 the year before. This upward trajectory highlights Wrightbus’s growing influence on both the domestic and international stages.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO at Wrightbus, said: “With some significant orders on our books for the next 12 months, 2025 will be our strongest year ever. January has already been a phenomenal month, with almost 200 new Wrightbus vehicles entering service in the UK and Germany.

“We’re proud to be part of Manchester’s Bee Network, and to be playing a huge part in Europe’s largest public transport hydrogen fleet with RVK.

“The launch of our own dedicated AllServiceOne European service centre in Brühl is also a significant milestone for the business as we continue to build ties in Gewrmany. We have invested more than £500,000 into the facility and will have a 15-strong team by the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will ensure European customers have easy access to our expertise and is the first step in what will be a growing network of service centres.”