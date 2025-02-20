Students shine in innovative real-world skills competition

Queen’s Business School hosted their annual groundbreaking competition in collaboration with leading local businesses Henderson Group and BDO Northern Ireland, supported by CCEA, offering school pupils the chance to showcase their ability to apply classroom knowledge to a real-world challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event saw 150 students from across NI, currently studying for their AS Levels, working in teams to tackle a practical business challenge, utilising their skills developed in subjects like mathematics, economics, business studies and more. Participants were also provided the opportunity to hone invaluable soft skills such as teamwork, communication, and presentation skills.

In response to a business challenge set by Henderson Group, student entries were presented to a panel of experts on the day, including industry professionals and academics who provided valuable feedback and insights. The judges were impressed by the creativity, innovation, and practical solutions showcased by the students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A greatly contested competition resulted in St Mary’s Grammar of Magherafelt being crowned 2025 Champions in this, the 8th year of the competition.

Winners of the NI School's Business Challenge 2025, St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt

Lorraine Nelson, Partner & Head of Tax at BDO Northern Ireland said, “Time and again, this competition has shown how students can connect their learning to real-world applications. It was inspiring to see their enthusiasm and talent and I am in no doubt that the future is bright for NI with these students.”

Billy Moore, Group Finance Director at Henderson Group discussed the importance of this challenge,“We were incredibly impressed with the winning school’s performance, and all pupils on the day showed they are future leaders in business. Being on the judging panel and engaging with the pupils is always an interesting day for us, especially seeing skills the students put into practice with our business challenge. Congratulations to St Mary’s Grammar!”

Professor Ciaran Connolly from Queen’s Business School said,“Each year I think that the standard cannot get any higher, and each year I am proved wrong. The quality of the presentations continues to improve year on year, with the pupils demonstrating an insight way beyond their years. They are a credit to their school, and I hope that many will return to Queen's Business School as students in the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key element of the NI Schools’ Business Challenge is that it supports CCEA’s A-Level Business Studies and Education Manager for Business Studies at CCEA, Jill Armer added,“This year’s event attracted more students and more teams than ever before. A testament to how the NI Schools’ Business challenge has become a valued addition to the school calendar. The students have as ever been outstanding, demonstrating knowledge, confidence and the skills required should they decide to continue their business studies and work towards a successful business career.”