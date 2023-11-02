All Sections
Subway store reopens at Antrim retail and leisure park after closing two and a half years ago

Now under new ownership, the store has been a part of the community for nearly two decades, originally opening in April 2004 when The Junction (Junction One) was built
By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 20:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 20:05 GMT
The Subway restaurant at The Junction in Antrim has reopened under new ownership after closing two and a half years ago.

Following the store’s closure in March 2021, it has reopened under new ownership and is ready to serve the local community with its variety of fresh subs, wraps and salads.

The store has been a part of the community for nearly two decades, originally opening in April 2004 when The Junction (Junction One) was built. It seats up to 55 guests.

The store is now owned by franchisee duo, Rachel Johnston and Stacey Brown, who own a further four Subway stores together throughout Northern Ireland.

Rachel explained: “We are delighted to be able to reopen the Subway store at The Junction.

"It has been a part of the local community for nearly 20 years, so Stacey and I are thrilled to be able to reopen the doors of this long-standing store and offer Subway’s tasty menu to guests once again.”

