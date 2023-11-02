Now under new ownership, the store has been a part of the community for nearly two decades, originally opening in April 2004 when The Junction (Junction One) was built

The Subway restaurant at The Junction in Antrim has reopened under new ownership after closing two and a half years ago.

Following the store’s closure in March 2021, it has reopened under new ownership and is ready to serve the local community with its variety of fresh subs, wraps and salads.

The store is now owned by franchisee duo, Rachel Johnston and Stacey Brown, who own a further four Subway stores together throughout Northern Ireland.

Rachel explained: “We are delighted to be able to reopen the Subway store at The Junction.