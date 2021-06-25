Success is sweet for Broughshane couple

Sean and Lauren Taylor registered their company, DessertCo, in 2019, and after experiencing the loss of Lauren’s mother and Sean’s redundancy from his sales management job, took the plunge to launch the firm in April 2020 by baking up a storm in the kitchen.

Despite the uncertainties of a global pandemic, DessertCo has flourished in the last 12 months, with the shop at Raceview Mill in the village opening in August 2020, and the demand for deliciousness causing the order book to fill to bursting.

The couple pride themselves on a mouth-watering range of high quality products, delectable desserts and delicious cakes for all occasions, and their passion and flair for creating something a little different has earned them a loyal fan base.

Sean Taylor and wife Lauren are baking up a storm in Broughshane as DessertCo is fast becoming a must-visit for the sweet toothed

Sean credits hard work and long hours with the success to date, and encourages any business which needs that extra ingredient to move to the next step, to avail of the support available through Mid and East Antrim Council.

Through engagement with the Council’s Business Client Manager, Ally McGarry, DessertCo was matched with a specialist mentor on the Business Escalator Plus Programme which is part funded by Invest NI and the ERDF and the company was able to quickly review their operations and business model to respond to the new working environment and get strategic plans in place to grow and develop.

Sean said: “Take advantage of the help on offer. The team are top quality at what they do. If people want to grow their business, I would say go onto one of the programmes available through the Council.”