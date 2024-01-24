Belfast Summit 2024 welcomes keynote speaker Professor Carlos Moreno - the creator of the 15-minute city concept - to first-of-its kind event focussing on the challenges and opportunities faced by the region’s leading city. Pictured are Alan Crow, Belfast One, Professor Duncan Morrow, Ulster University, Eimear McCracken, Belfast One, Damien Corr, Destination CQ, Brendan Mulgrew, MW Advocate, & Chris McCracken, Linen Quarter BID

By working together to solve the problems which face our city, Belfast can become Europe’s leading small city for people to live, work and visit - that was the message as the Belfast Summit 2024 was launched at Ulster University’s £250m Belfast campus.

Supported by the city’s Business Improvement Districts Belfast One, Destination CQ and Linen Quarter BID along with Ulster University and MW Advocate, the Belfast Summit 2024 will welcome Franco-Columbian urban planning expert Professor Carlos Moreno in his first visit to Northern Ireland.

Carlos, who is Professor at the University of Pantheon-Sorbonne, has achieved global recognition for his pioneering vision around the 15-minute city - a concept which would see everyday amenities all within a 15 minute walk or cycle from home.

The Belfast Summit, which will take place on February 15, will hear from leaders in business, hospitality, housing and education, each of whom will lay out their vision for the city and how it can thrive.

Managing partner at MW Advocate Brendan Mulgrew, said: “Our city faces a set of unique challenges including its history, the structures of government and the lack of an NI Executive, as well as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and ongoing challenges around public finances and social deprivation. However the potential is clear that by working together and listening to those from across our city, it can become one of the best places to live, work and visit in Europe.

“I’m delighted that this event is supported by city’s three BIDs and also to welcome our keynote speaker Carlos Moreno, a world-renowned urbanist and the creator of concept of a 15-minute city where people live within 15 minutes of all the major amenities they require - health, education, public space and retail. This is Carlos’ first visit to Northern Ireland and we’re looking forward to his visit and how his expertise and ideas can have a positive impact on our city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Duncan Morrow, director of regional engagement at Ulster University, explained: “We’re excited to host the Belfast Summit 2024 at our Belfast campus, which has made a transformative contribution to the regeneration of much of the centre of the city. It has also been a catalyst for building new, strong relationships with communities right across the city and for those partners, like Ulster University, who are ambitious for this place and its people.

"Alongside everyone involved in the Belfast Summit, we want to see Belfast flourish as a place to live, work, socialise and, of course, to learn. We are looking forward to welcoming delegates to our Belfast Campus and to hearing about the ideas and vision that each participant has for our city.”