Summit returns to 'energise the Northern Ireland economy'
Once again powered by The Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE), the strategic partners for this year’s summit are Capita, NIE Networks, NI Gas Network Operators, SONI and Transmission Investment.
Bringing together leaders from across the energy, infrastructure, business and policy landscape, the all-day conference will shine a light on how the required energy transition will help supercharge economic growth in Northern Ireland as we strive to meet ambitious climate targets.
This year’s event will build on the success of the inaugural summit in 2023, challenging how Northern Ireland can learn from and work together with other regions across the UK, Ireland, Europe and further afield to address climate change.
Key themes throughout the day will include connectivity and security of supply, alongside exploring the crucial role of communities in energy clusters and examining Northern Ireland’s unique agricultural proposition as an important enabler in the energy transition.
Professor David Rooney, academic director of CASE and Dean of Internationalisation and Reputation within the Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast, said: “The inaugural Northern Ireland Energy Summit in 2023 was a powerful demonstration of coming together to explore shared challenges and identify opportunities in energy.
“In 2025, we want to build on that momentum. Our focus must now turn to how we energise our economy by embracing cleaner, smarter energy systems and solutions that benefit everyone in society.
“This means working together – government, business and academia – to harness innovation, unlock investment and ensure we work together towards our climate and net-zero ambitions.
“It is only through such joined-up thinking and collaborative action, coupled with a whole-of-government approach, that we can create a more prosperous economic future for Northern Ireland.”
Tickets for the 2025 Northern Ireland Energy Summit are now on sale, with a discounted early booking rate in place until Friday, June 20. For more information and to register, visit www.nienergysummit.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.