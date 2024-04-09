Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Superdrug will open the doors to a newly extended store on Thursday, April 11 in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, creating six new roles in the now 5,800sq. ft retailer.

The expanded store offers customers access to the latest health and beauty products, everyday toiletries, beauty treatments and luxury fragrances, such as Superdrug’s own-brand cosmetics range Studio London, as well as other best-selling ranges including B. Skin, Me+, Vitamin E, Optimum and Naturally Radiant. Offering a competitive array of exclusive beauty and personal care brands too, beauty enthusiasts can access beauty and personal care products from the likes of Relove by Revolution and MUA, as well as trending brands including Morphe 2 and Avon. Shoppers can also find their go-to scent at the store’s new fragrance counter, boasting exciting and purse-friendly promotions on perfume and aftershave by premium brands such as YSL, Viktor & Rolf, Giorgio Armani, Prada and Valentino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store will also feature its very own Beauty Studio area, where shoppers can access professional treatments at affordable prices. Within Beauty Studio, customers will have access to eyebrow, piercing and nail services.

Shoppers will also have the chance to sign up to Superdrug’s Health & Beautycard and VIP Rewards to collect points to redeem on future purchases, with exclusive offers available for cardholders, including lower member prices, bonus point offers, birthday treats and the option to pay with points.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said “We are delighted to expand our store at Rushmere Shopping Centre, doubling our offer in Craigavon. We are confident that local customers will love and welcome the new and improved store, as it offers a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter and a professional Beauty Studio.”

Martin Walsh, centre manager at Rushmere, explained: “Superdrug is a firm favourite amongst Rushmere shoppers, and we have no doubt that the unveiling of the newly extended store - complete with an enhanced variety of brands, products and beauty services - will be warmly received by our customers, and a huge success for the brand.

Superdrug will open the doors to a newly extended store on Thursday, April 11 in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, creating six new permanent roles in the now 5,800sq. ft retailer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad