Supermarket chain LIDL announces closure of all stores due to Storm Éowyn

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 16:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Supermarket chain LIDL has announced the closure of all of its stores due to Storm Éowyn.

The company which has outlets in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland said on Thursday, January 23: “Due to Storm Éowyn, all Lidl Ireland/Lidl Northern Ireland stores will close on Friday 24 January during any red weather warning that is in place.

"Stores are planned to reopen one hour after weather warnings lift in local areas, if safe to do so. Customers are advised to check latest weather warning information for their local area.

"Stay safe.”

Related topics:LidlStorm ÉowynNorthern IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice