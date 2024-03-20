Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Asda has announced that its hugely popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deals will continue to run in five Northern Ireland stores all year round and not just during the school holidays.

The retailer also last year refreshed the kids’ café menu with more nutritionally balanced offers, including new vegan and healthy meal options and last year served over a whopping 115,000 meals across the two-week Easter holiday period, providing a lifeline for many cash strapped families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket launched the offer for kids under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in any of their cafés in June 2022 and has now served over a staggering 3 million meals to kids in its cafés nationwide. The initiative stands apart from the many other retailers who offer similar, as the meal comes with no hidden extra’s such as a minimum adult spend.

Asda’s £1 kids café meal deal has been extended to run all year round in NI, as it hits over 3 million meals ahead of Easter

The kids’ menu has a variety of offers including dishes such as Penne Pasta with Meatballs and a vegan Hidden Veg pasta meal, alongside firm favourites fish fingers, chicken nuggets and the all-day breakfast, there is also the option of swapping out chips for a salad or peas.

In addition, children will receive a free piece of fruit such as and apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot kids £1 meal deal.

As an alternative to a hot meal, Asda Café’s also offer a £1 cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit, the menu includes new treats such as a jelly pot with whole fruit pieces or a jelly squeeze pouch as an alternative to a pack of crisps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer, said: “We know that families are preparing for the Easter school holidays and for many households, this can put additional strain on already tight budgets.