A Northern Ireland care company owner is proud to have won ‘Young Woman in Franchising’ at the Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) Awards, a national business awards ceremony which celebrates fantastic females in the franchise sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise McLaughlin, 31, owns Home Instead Belfast along with husband Roger. Her award win is testament to her growing a highly successful care company in just three years, building a team of care professionals to over 40, who deliver 2,000 hours of care a month to over 100 older people in the community.

Running a care company which supports older people in their own homes, Louise knows all too well that care is a taboo subject for many. Her award win recognises her work getting people in the community talking about it. Partnering with Boots, she and Roger have hosted events at the chemist, encouraging people to have the ‘care conversation’ with loved ones and advising on the first steps to take in finding the right support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for her caring approach, Louise offers a 24 hour phoneline support service for care professionals, providing a listening ear for any issues they have in their roles or personal life.

Louise McLaughlin, co-owner of Home Instead Belfast, with her award

Louise says: "As a young woman in franchising, leading a care company has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Winning in this space is about more than just business success; it’s about making a meaningful impact on people’s lives.

“I’m deeply grateful for the support of an outstanding team and the trust of our wonderful clients, whose dedication and compassion bring quality care to those who need it most. Together, we’re making a real difference in enhancing our clients' quality of life, providing not only essential care but companionship, comfort, and dignity. This achievement belongs to all of us—our team, our clients, and the community we proudly serve."

The glitzy ceremony at the Royal Armouries in Leeds awarded nine other women in the franchise sector who are flying high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Helen Mansfield, managing director of EWiF, said: “One of the highlights of my year is reading about and celebrating the success of women, as they flourish in their own businesses, or leading a network of business owner. We’ve been encouraging women to see franchising as a viable route for business success since 2008.

"This year, we’re thrilled to have awarded Louise McLaughlin of Home Instead for her contribution to franchising. Throughout her story, it was clear to see how she embraced the challenges of last year head-on, and the results spoke for themselves. She’s a very worthy winner!”

EWiF is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers. They provide advice and guidance to anyone wanting to break into franchising – either to start their own business, or to expand through this route.