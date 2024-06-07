Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning retail group Musgrave NI has been named JAM Card Partner of the Year by NOW Group at a ceremony in Belfast

Musgrave NI, which operates the SuperValu and Centra brands, has been named JAM Card Partner of the Year by NOW Group, at a ceremony in Belfast City Hall to celebrate the graduation of 200 NOW Group participants.

Musgrave has been rolling out JAM Card training across its stores in Northern Ireland to make the shopping experience more inclusive and accessible for all.

Developed in 2012 by multi-award-winning social enterprise, NOW Group, the JAM Card is a discreet way for those with learning difficulties, autism, or any communication barrier to ask for ‘Just A Minute’ of patience in any social situation in a non-verbal way.

Musgrave NI, which operates the SuperValu and Centra brands, has been named JAM Card Partner of the Year by NOW Group, at a ceremony in Belfast City Hall to celebrate the graduation of 200 NOW Group participants. Pictured are Caroline Rowan, head of retail operations for SuperValu and Centra and Nicola Tipping, JAM Card business development manager outside Centra Foxes Glen in Dunmurry

Shoppers who are JAM Card holders, can simply show their physical card or app, and store staff will be able to assist in ensuring the customer receives the support they need in store.

Caroline Rowan, head of retail operations at Musgrave, said: “We are committed to providing an open, inclusive, and accessible shopping experience for all our customers. The JAM Card initiative has improved accessibility for customers, and ensures our colleagues are all equipped to provide great customer service to everyone.

“We are thrilled to have been named JAM Card Partner of the Year. More than 80 of our stores have already pledged their support by completing training and we are working with the NOW Group as we continue to get more on board.”

Nicola Tipping, JAM Card business development manager, explained: “We have 165,000 JAM Card and app users and support more than 2,500 organisations participating in training to become JAM Card friendly.

“We are delighted to recognise Musgrave as our JAM Card Partner of the Year. The addition of SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland is fantastic and will help to make a significant step towards improving inclusivity and accessibility across the retail sector.”

Last year the retail and wholesale group also launched a Skills to Employment Programme (STEP) with NOW Group, committing to employ 25 people across its estate over the next five years.