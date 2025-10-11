Northern Ireland environmental health service Catagen, a UK-based Net Zero technology company, is joining the official UK Government trade delegation to India led by the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP, to deepen collaboration with Indian industry on green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), energy resilience and industrial decarbonisation.

Building on its recent ClimaHtech Compressor launch and ClimaHtech Green Flight SAF launch (September 2025), Catagen will showcase how UK innovation can accelerate India’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

ClimaHtech Green Flight uses patented modular reactor technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using off-grid renewable/low carbon electricity sources – meaning fuel can continue to be produced consistently, and is flexible and resilient to any fluctuations in grid connectivity.

ClimaHtech COMPRESS includes both static and mobile compressor models, engineered to transform energy efficiency, cost, and reliability across hydrogen and natural gas refuelling and distribution applications.

During the visit, Catagen will engage with major Indian companies, and explore collaboration opportunities under India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and emerging SAF policy.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Businesses like Catagen exemplify the very best of UK innovation and show how UK expertise

are partnering with India in the wake of our landmark free trade agreement to create greener, more efficient transport and high-skilled green jobs as part of our Plan for Change.”

Dr Andrew Woods, chief executive officer and co-founder, Catagen, added: “This trade mission is a milestone in our journey from Belfast to global markets.

"India’s scale and commitment to hydrogen and sustainable fuels make it a natural partner for Catagen’s ClimaHtech Hydrogen Compressor and SAF technologies. We’re excited to build partnerships that help both nations move faster towards Net Zero.”

1 . Andrew Woods and UK PM.jpg Northern Ireland environmental health service Catagen is joining the official UK Government trade delegation to India. Pictured is Dr Andrew Woods, chief executive Officer and co-founder, CATAGEN and Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Andrew Woods and Jason Stockwood.jpg Andrew Woods and Jason Stockwood Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Andrew Woods and UK Business Trade Peter Kyle.jpg Andrew Woods and UK Business Trade Peter Kyle Photo: u Photo Sales