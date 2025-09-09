Graham Construction appointed main contractor on Project Atlas to deliver state-of-the-art facilities enhancing forensic science and staff wellbeing at Forensic Science Northern Ireland

Co Down’s Graham Construction has been selected to take forward the detailed design and construction of new offices and laboratories at Forensic Science Northern Ireland’s (FSNI) headquarters, located on the outskirts of Carrickfergus.

Justice Naomi Long welcomed the progress during a visit to Forensic Science Northern Ireland (FSNI) where she had the opportunity to meet staff and hear about the work of the agency.

The Minister said: “I was delighted to learn more about FSNI’s recent innovations and development projects, which are contributing to better forensic outcomes. The crucial work they do in the criminal justice system is much appreciated.

During a visit to FSNI’s Seapark site, Justice Minister Naomi Long visited with some of the laboratory staff to hear about some recent innovations and met with senior management to discuss strategic developments and plans including the progress of Project Atlas. Pictured is Lucy Ashe, project architect Hamilton Architects, Naomi Long, Justice Minister, Jonathan Hall, Graham’s Group chief operating officer and Alison McElveen, FSNI acting chief executive

“It was good to hear about the progress of Project Atlas, which when constructed will ensure that all FSNI staff has the opportunity to work in modern, fit for purpose office and laboratory accommodation that will enable the continued delivery of a valued service for the criminal justice system.”

FSNI acting chief executive Alison McElveen explained: “I am delighted that Minister Long took the time to meet with laboratory staff to hear about some recent innovations.

“We were also able to update her on the achievement of a key Project Atlas milestone. John Graham Construction Ltd has been awarded the construction contract which is expected to commence at the end of the financial year following an initial six-month detailed design period.”

Alison McElveen, FSNI acting chief executive, William Greer, senior scientific officer and Naomi Long, Justice Minister