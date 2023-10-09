Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owned and managed by husband and wife team David and Fiona Boyd

Armstrong, Rademon distils premium spirits, including with Irish poitin, the

traditional white spirit, for customers in over 30 global markets.

Recent distribution deals, especially in the US, will see the company’s spirits on sale across the country, the world’s biggest marketplace for Irish whiskey.

The growth in international sales has also led to the go-ahead Co Down

enterprise to take imaginative steps to expand whiskey output in particular at the purpose-built distillery on the family estate between Crossgar and Downpatrick. The distillery also features a successful visitor centre.

The distillery was the first here to launch successfully a local gin, Shortcross, in April 2014, now one of the most popular contemporary products on the market and a winner of a string of international awards for quality.

Fiona and David Boyd Armstrong of Rademon Estate Distillery, pioneers of Shortcross Gin, Irish Single Malt Whiskey and poitin in Crossgar, are focused on sustainability

The gin, which led the way for a series of similar spirits here, was based on a unique blend of botanicals, many harvested from the estate, and pristine water from its own well, reflecting the company’s focus on sustainability and preservation of the local environment.

Rademon subsequently launched a Copper Pot Still Single Irish Malt Whiskey in December 2021, which was chosen as ‘Best Newcomer’ in the Irish Whiskey Awards, and then a highly innovative rye whiskey. A poitin followed in 2022 from the progressive family business.

Another important step forward will see the company strengthen its global sales in the super premium category further through a collaboration with Berry Bros and Rudd, Britain’s oldest wine and spirits merchants, in The Collective, an annual release of spirits which brings together a group of like-minded distillers.

The novel collaboration - Collective #1: The Pioneers - is centred around

Fiona and David Boyd Armstrong of Rademon Estate Distillery in Crossgar are pioneers of premium whiskey, gin and poitin produced sustainably

pioneers in sustainability within the spirits industry and spotlights 10 distillers, including Rademon Estate, who are “dedicated to making exceptional spirits whilst caring for the future of the planet”.

London-based Berry Bros & Rudd is currently releasing a series of 10 bottlings to showcase the sustainable talents of spirit producers from around the globe.

David Boyd Armstrong says: “We are thrilled to have been chosen to be part of the Collective by such an influential international distributor within our industry.

“It’s also a marvellous endorsement of our business, our focus on sustainability and the quality of our products. Sustainability has long been integral focus within our business strategy and shapes everything we do and especially within the environmentally important Rademon Estate.”

Each of the spirits in the unique Collective has been selected by Berry Bros & Rudd’s, Jonny McMillan, who explains: “There is no set path on the sustainability journey, nor one single solution. The beauty of Collective #1:

“The Pioneers is that each distiller has taken a different approach to sustainability, with the strength being in the diversity and combination of

practices, making a whole entity, with continuous learnings.

“We looked to find a broad spectrum of producers from various traditions of whisky and cognac making with each distiller taking a slightly different approach to sustainability, some focusing on soil health and regenerative farming, others on lowering energy use or green power.

“For each distiller there is a different solution that fits the location and character of their distillery, together they form a great overview of what’s going on with environmentally pioneering producers.”

Lizzy Rudd, Berry Bros. & Rudd chair, adds: “As a family business with a long history, the notion of sustainability is a natural part of our ethos and our long-term mindset, a key to our resilience and longevity.

“The purpose of business is fast becoming defined by its impact rather than the products or services it sells. Today, the most important decisions we face are about how to reduce our impact on the planet now, and in the future. This is why our goal is to be net zero carbon and plastic free by 2030.

“Our producers are the best in the world at what they do. Like us, they believe that protecting our planet is the only way to ensure the future of fine wine and spirits. We believe that, together with our producers, we can improve practices around the use of water, energy and plastic. We are not just a business, we are family, a family who are the custodians of a legacy for future generations.”