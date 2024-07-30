Claire Bowes of Omagh Music Academy, a talented blind pianist, set up the business in 2013. Omagh Music Academy already caters for more than 180 students but has plans to grow that number yet further

Founder of Omagh Music Academy, Claire Bowes, who was blinded in the Omagh bomb, refused to let the outrage define her and is now set on path for growth

A Tyrone music teacher who was blinded in the Omagh bomb is composing plans for expansion after receiving assistance from the government-backed Go Succeed business enterprise programme.

Claire Bowes, founder and director Omagh Music Academy, who was badly injured as a teenager in the 1998 attack, already caters for more than 180 students at the music school but has plans to grow that number yet further.

She said mentorship received through Go Succeed has given her the confidence required to take the academy to the next level.

The school provides lessons across a variety of instruments, including piano, guitar, ukulele, flute, violin, drums, singing and a pre instrumental class for the youngest learners.

Claire, a talented pianist, set up the business in 2013 fulfilling a life-long ambition to pursue a career in music.

She said: “My career had taken a different path and although I really loved what I was doing, working for the Royal National Institute of Blind People, I had always harboured a dream of making a living through music.

“I took the plunge and have never looked back.”

The academy, which has grown significantly over the past 11 years, now has a team of nine, and is as much about bringing people together as it is about teaching music.

Claire continued: “So often, when somebody is learning to play an instrument, they go to the home of the tutor. What I wanted to do with Omagh Music Academy was create a space where multiple teachers could come together under one roof, significantly improving accessibility for students and tutors and adding a social element and inclusion that you just don’t get with in-home lessons.”

Claire became aware of Go Succeed through Omagh Enterprise Centre, where she is also part of the Female Peer Support Network, a group of around a dozen business owners that meet regularly to exchange ideas, and help and support each other to growth their businesses.

She said Go Succeed had filled a gap in providing assistance to already established businesses: “When I first started up, there was so much help out there that allowed me to access the guidance required to get up and running.

“We’ve enjoyed strong growth over the years, but I felt I’d reached a point at which I didn’t know how to take it to the next level and couldn’t see where I could get help.

“As Go Succeed works with businesses at every stage of their journey, it was exactly what I needed. I was assigned a mentor which has been invaluable in helping me to identify the areas of the business where I can improve and increase efficiency and also given me the confidence to create a clear path for growth ahead.

“I want to grow but it is incredibly important to me that we continue to make music accessible and affordable to all so people of all backgrounds and abilities can enjoy the same fulfilment from learning an instrument.”

Services from Go Succeed are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Councillor John McClaughry, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, added: “Omagh Music Academy, established for more than a decade, have an exceptional reputation for the quality and standard of music tuition provided.

“On behalf of the Council, I am delighted that, through Go Succeed, they have received the tools needed to grow and the quality of the tuition is set to become available to more students in the months and years ahead.

“Go Succeed isn’t just for start ups but caters for all businesses and I would encourage businesses to consider signing up to the programme.”