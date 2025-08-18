​High protein snack bars from a small Belfast company are now listed by Amazon, the UK and Ireland’s biggest online retailer.

The listing on Amazon is a major marketing boost for Sweet Robyn’s, the brainchild of fitness-focused couple Robyn and Jonny Reid in Belfast.

They’ve created an innovative range of high protein treats that, they say, offers a healthier alternative to some other conventional snacks.

“We are thrilled that our approach to Amazon and the supply of sample bars led directly to the business with such a hugely significant on-line retailer,” says Robyn.

“We make superb treats that hit like a chocolate but come with all the benefits of a high protein snack.

“They come without compromises, without weird after taste. They are absolutely not sad, dry bars. They offer 18g of protein, low sugar, are gluten-free, and in three outrageously good flavours – caramel, orange and raspberry."

The bars are based on research by the couple and are also made with real Belgian chocolate and are collagen enriched. They are suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

“Our treats are made from luxurious Belgian chocolate, premium whey, real fruits, and natural flavourings. Each bite is a symphony of indulgence and nutrition,” continues Robyn.

Healthy eating underpins the success of Robyn Reid of Sweet Robyn's snack bars

“The original recipes developed by us undergo meticulous testing in our product development kitchen to ensure perfection and to meet the demands of our customers."

The new range is available on Amazon and on the company’s recently own revamped website. The company is also marketing the snack bars to retailers across Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. The new layered bars are bigger now than the original treats developed by the team. The have more protein, fewer

calories and are much softer.

The entrepreneurial couple’s business journey began in 2016, starting from a kitchen and growing into an industrial unit. The small business is flourishing now after a challenging start-up period which almost threatened the future of the small enterprise.

This led them to revamp the bars and production. They’ve learned a great deal from challenges during the journey.

Robyn explains: “What makes Sweet Robyn’s truly unique is not just the deliciousness of our products, but the story behind them. Our journey is marked by continuous learning, growth, and a commitment to reinvesting in ourselves at every turn. Beyond the exceptional taste, our products are crafted with the well-being of

customers in mind.

Robyn and Jonny Reid check the first consignment of Sweet Robyn's treats for Amazon

“I believe that what sets us apart is the pure passion and dedication we pour into every aspect of our snack bars. From the inception of a recipe to the final product, our commitment to quality and taste is unwavering,” she says.

Sweet Robyn’s, she adds, “isn’t simply another brand; it’s a reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence in flavour and nutrition, driven by our genuine love for what we do and our pursuit of healthy eating.”

Both founders draw inspiration and determination from an active background in health and fitness. They share a personal commitment to quality food. Robyn is also gluten intolerant

“Our objective was to create a snack that would seamlessly combine deliciousness with nutrition,” explains Robyn.

Guided by a family legacy in food and nutrition, Robyn’s journey led her to the focus on taste and wellness.

Raised by a food-loving family and with formal education in food and nutrition, Robyn honed her skills in food development through hands-on experience here.

Jonny Reid of Sweet Robyn's checks the first consignment of Sweet Robyns treats for Amazon

“From working in the industry to pursuing further studies, every step has prepared me for this challenging but rewarding venture,” she says.

Jonny brings a wealth of experience with many years in nutrition, personal training and coaching. His extensive background includes participation as a fitness competitor in bodybuilding shows, adding a distinct fitness and competition perspective to the brand.

Together, Robyn and Jonny combined their experiences and expertise, creating a range of attractive products that not only cater to health-conscious consumers but also reflects their shared passion for fitness and dedication to excellence. Sweet Robyns is the result of this dynamic combination, bringing together the best of both worlds for a truly exceptional protein bar.

The enterprising and ambitious couple has been encouraged by the success with Amazon to set their sets high. “Our goal is to expand internationally, enhance our team, and possibly create a large manufacturing facility.”

With an unwavering work ethic and boundless passion, they’re committed to making Sweet Robyn’s the next big thing in healthy snack treats.

