Iconic American doughnut brand, Krispy Kreme, is bringing joy to Belfast this week with an exciting giveaway to celebrate opening of its first shop in Northern Ireland.

Following the success of the first week of sampling, where 5,000 dozen were given away, Krispy Kreme is again hitting the streets of Belfast handing out another 5,000 dozen original glazed doughnuts at Victoria Square.

Each day for a week the team will be giving-away 1,000 dozen until February 23, making it the sweetest week of the year for Belfast residents, commuters, and visitors alike.

The new Krispy Kreme shop is set to open on Wednesday, March 12 at 8am in the shopping centre, and doughnut fans will be able to enjoy the iconic range of irresistible doughnuts, including the iconic original glazed, along with new seasonal and specialty flavours, coffees, shakes and soft drinks.

As part of the opening celebrations in Victoria Square, Krispy Kreme will also be offering a special prize for the first person in the queue on opening day: a year’s supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

So, make sure to get in line early for your chance to claim this sweet reward! Plus, vouchers for the second and third in line, as well as exclusive merch for the first 50 customers in the queue!

Krispy Kreme invites everyone in Belfast to join the festivities, get their hands on some free doughnuts, and experience the excitement leading up to the grand opening of the new shop.

The schedule includes February 21 and 22 at the University / Donegall Quay (The Big fish) around midday and in Victoria Square on Sunday 23 around 11.40am – so don’t miss your chance to be part of the fun and win your share of 10,000 dozens of doughnuts!

