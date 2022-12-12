The news comes as Synergy Learning has also been named as one of Digital DNA’s top 100 tech companies in Northern Ireland.

Synergy Learning won the Lead Forensics accolade based on their demonstration of considerable market growth and investment in their team over the last 12 months.

Winners come from a range of businesses at different growth stages and the Synergy Learning team received the award alongside other leading businesses including Genesis Global, MyTutor and Coinfirm.

Digital DNA encourages and supports the growth of all things digital, working with the brightest minds in the Tech and Business community across the UK & Ireland.

This annual listing recognises the top performing tech companies across Northern Ireland, showcasing some of the most innovative and growth-oriented companies within the sector.

Synergy Learning is one of 100 tech businesses actively fuelling economic growth across Northern Ireland, with the list featuring a range of industry leaders from long established overseas investors in NI, to major homegrown success stories.

The accolades come on the back of Synergy Learning’s ambitious growth plans and investment of more than £500,000 in the company’s state-of-the-art hub in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter alongside improvements to infrastructure and software.

Synergy Learning is ramping up its recruitment strategy again heading into 2023, with the aim of recruiting another 10 team members across sales, marketing and development.

Synergy Learning’s CEO, Roy Kerley, said: “2022 has been a successful year for us and it’s fantastic to top that off by being named on two incredibly prestigious lists. Everything we have done this year, from implementing remote-first working, to investing in our Belfast hub, has been designed to build an exceptional employee experience for 1Team who in turn, are empowered to WOW our customers.

"We’ve grown in the last 12 months, delivering an increase in our revenues both domestically and overseas. This builds on our position as leaders in a market that is seeing monumental growth. We are also continuing to create jobs to meet demand by investing in 1Team and I am excited to continue this growth into 2023 and beyond.”

To be named as one of the UK’s fastest growing businesses and recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s Top 100 Tech Companies follows several recent customer wins for Synergy Learning, including the World Trade Organisation and Hyundai Motor Europe, a headquarters move to the new collaborative Hub located at the Catalyst Innovation Centre in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, and the announcement of appointments to two new roles for two of the company’s Senior Leadership Team.

