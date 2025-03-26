A Northern Ireland landmark, and one of the oldest hotels on the island of Ireland, has been put up for sale.

The Kilmorey Armsin Kilkeel, which first opened its doors in 1843, has played host to notable guests such as Winston Churchill and former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The 24-bedroom hotel was bought out of administration in 2015 by publican Sam Hamilton and Andrew Annett, a fish merchant. The acquisition came after the Kilmorey Arms closed in December 2014, resulting in the loss of around 20 jobs. Under the new ownership, the hotel underwent a significant £1 million refurbishment, which helped to restore the historic property to its former glory.

It is understood Mr. Annett exited the business in 2021, with Sam Hamilton now listed as the sole owner. However the businessman is looking to retire and is seeking a new owner to take over. Osborne King, a Belfast property marketing firm, is handling the sale, listing the hotel as a going concern.

While the guide price has not been disclosed, the property company’s listing states: “This is a substantial Grade B2 Listed hotel of traditional construction dating back to the mid 19th century.

"The hotel reception is accessed via Knockchree Avenue. The ground floor provides a public bar, lounge, restaurant, kitchen, function suite as well as associated service areas. Also to the rear of the property is an enclosed beer garden with its own bar servery providing covered seating area. The ground floor accommodation has been refurbished to a good standard.

“The first floor is accessed via a stairwell or passenger lift off the reception foyer. The hotel provides 24 no. ensuite bedrooms which have been modernised. In addition this level provides conferencing facilities to include the Binnian and Knockchree suites. In addition two further staff bedrooms are located on the second floor.

"The bedroom accommodation is finished to a good standard with some of the ensuites recently benefitting from refurbishment. The property provides vehicular access off Knockchree Avenue into the rear car park, service entrance and garden area.”

The hotel is located on the corner of Greencastle Street and Knockchree Avenue, and includes ample parking, service areas, and garden space, making it an attractive prospect for potential buyers.

