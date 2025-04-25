Marine and Lawn has announced the official opening of newly restored four-star luxury hotel, Portrush Adelphi.

The hotel on the resort’s Main Street has opened ahead of what is sure to be a huge demand for accommodation for The Open golf championship which returns to Portrush in July.

Re-launch under the Marine and Lawn Hotels and Resorts collection, the property is the sixth within the collection which are all in various stages of development.

Posting on social media, Marine and Lawn said: “A new chapter begins on the Causeway Coast. Marine & Lawn is proud to announce the opening of Portrush Adelphi, located in the heart of the iconic seaside town of Portrush.

"Following a full restoration, this landmark property has been reimagined with individually designed rooms, atmospheric public spaces, and a deep respect for County Antrim’s local landscapes.

"Opening just ahead of the 153rd Open Championship, Portrush Adelphi arrives at a defining moment for this celebrated town on Northern Ireland’s north coast.

"Guests can expect Marine & Lawn’s signature attention to detail, a strong sense of place, and the debut of The Red Sail Room – our new restaurant concept focused on seasonal ingredients and bold coastal flavours.”

