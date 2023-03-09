Video and pictures of the new premium cinema concept which will officially open at CastleCourt Shopping Centre in Belfast tomorrow (Friday)

The Avenue, a brand-new premium cinema concept will officially open at CastleCourt Shopping Centre in Belfast tomorrow (Friday) – and ticket sales are ‘going extremely well’.

Following an investment of £5.2million and the creation of 50 jobs, the 28,000 sq. ft space boasts nine lavish 60-seat auditoriums with state-of-the-art technology, high-tech laser projection and plush sofa and armchair seating, each with their own side table and footstool with extra legroom.

Each auditorium also comes fully fitted with the latest in digital projection and Dolby surround-sound technology, delivering the best big-screen picture and sound quality to movie-goers.

The Avenue’s world-class cinematic experience will also offer classic snacks such as freshly made popcorn and sweet treats as well as an exciting food and beverage offering, serving a selection of chef-prepared food, cakes and pastries, alongside coffee, wines, beers and cocktails. Whether you’re indulging in the small plates; hand-stretched sourdough pizzas; loaded nachos and gourmet burgers.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s openings Paul Anderson, director of The Avenue cinema, café and bar, highlighted that the ticket sales were going exceptionally well.

He continued: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new luxury cinema concept The Avenue Cinema in Belfast.

"We have used the best interior designers, suppliers and contractors to help us create a unique and elevated cinema experience. This is a really exciting time for us and we look forward to welcoming guests to this new cinema experience.

“With The Avenue, we are providing an elevated choice for those wanting something unique from their visit to see the latest blockbuster. This development really is like no other project we have undertaken, and we are delighted to be breathing new life into Belfast city centre with this scheme.

"The Avenue will contribute towards the vitality, viability and vibrancy of the city centre, whilst also positively contributing to Belfast’s daytime and night-time economy.

"Both avid and casual movie-goers can enjoy these lavish surroundings coupled with our mouth-watering food and drink offerings at The Avenue café and bar. We have worked with numerous experts to create a memorable, warm, and friendly atmosphere, which will be complemented by the impeccable service, that is at the heart of everything we do.”

Scream VI, Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are amongst the first films to be shown in the brand-new cinema.

The Avenue will also screen the latest blockbuster releases, live and event content and alternative content such as seasonal classics and will be open 10am – 12am, seven days a week. The brand-new cinema, café & bar is a family -friendly venue, showing all the latest blockbusters as well as the latest animation and kids films. Ticket holders will also be able to avail of three hours of parking at CastleCourt for the price of one hour.

