​​Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans tastes success of Boatyard’s gin

Declan McGurk, a director of Fermanagh’s multi-award winning gin and vodka

​Boatyard Distillery in Enniskillen, home of a unique double gin and vodka, multi-award-winning products was in New Orleans last week at the annual Tales of the Cocktail global cocktail festival, a colourful occasion that Boatyard has long been keen be a part of.

The Fermanagh distillery took part in the colourful event in the historic city dubbed ‘The Big Easy’ as part of an ongoing drive to accelerate sales in the US as the industry in Europe and Asia faces the threat of increased tariffs from the Trump administration.

Boatyard is already experiencing high levels of sales and recognition in the US for its products especially among cocktail mixologists in high-end bars.

Earlier in the year, the distillery projected its US sales to soar by 700%, following a strategic partnership with New York’s influential and highly regarded Banfi Vintners in the US. Through the partnership, the distillery’s flagship product, Boatyard Double Gin, was initially launched in 13 US states ahead planned full nationwide distribution soon.

Boatyard said the collaboration could increase global sales by 150% by the end of 2025. Cristina Mariani-May, third-generation family proprietor and chief executive of Banfi hailed Boatyard as having “created something truly special, and we have been particularly impressed by its early performance in the US market.

During the industry event in New Orleans, the distillery aimed to build on its success in the UK with bartenders in top London bars who named Boatyard gin as the best.

Spirits from the small distillery, founded by industry veteran Joe McGirr in 2016, now the chairman of the enterprise, were boosted significantly by recognition for their superb quality and outstanding taste in the inaugural Class Report by the influential Bar Magazine

In addition to the remarkable endorsement by leading bartenders, Boatyard Distillery was also listed the number seven best-selling gin, and number eight best-selling vodka in the UK. Boatyard is clearly holding its own among the world’s most recognised global players in both top selling spirits.

Reporting on both the bartenders’ favourites as well as the best-selling brands, the Class Report brings the UK bar industry insight into what brands the best bars in the UK are using and their buying and selling habits. Brands do not enter these awards but are identified by consumer behaviour and the bartenders themselves as the brands that really excite them.

The Fermanagh distillery is Northern Ireland’s leading supplier of gin for cocktails in top London hotels. The company, which is based on the shores of picturesque Lough Erne in a converted boathouse, is also close to the introduction of a single malt Irish whiskey from local grain.

The company, in addition, has developed an impressive information centre and provides a programme of tours. It has also won widespread acclaim for its commitment to preserving the environmental sustainability, particularly through its ‘Better Boatyard’ initiative and B Corp certification.

The progressive distillery has implemented various practices to reduce waste, reuse materials, and minimise its environmental impact, earning accolades such as the ‘Sustainable Spirits Product of the Year’ award.

Boatyard was the first distillery in Ireland to achieve B Corp certification, demonstrating its commitment to high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency in areas like employee benefits, charitable giving, supply chain, and input materials.

Boatyard managing director Declan McGurk says: “Now with our product available in Louisiana we took part in an exciting initiative called the Irish House alongside our friends at bar1661 from Dublin.

“The Irish House was the largest single event gathering of Irish bars and Irish spirit brands, running at the world’s largest cocktail and spirits festival. A first of its kind, it showcased the best of Irish drinks, hospitality and culture all under one roof on a unique world stage.

“Located in the heart of the French Quarter, just steps away from the Tales of the Cocktail Conference centre, the Irish House took place at an authentic New Orleans bar,” adds Declan. “We were delighted to be a part of such an important opportunity for Boatyard and the wider industry in Ireland.”

A longstanding Boatyard customer, bar1661 is ranked among Dublin’s best bars and specialises in innovative cocktails.

Tales of the Cocktail is an annual week-long festival in New Orleans celebrating the cocktail and spirits industry. The festival this year took place from July 20- 25, 2025, with this year’s theme being ‘Evolve’ focusing on the ongoing transformation of the cocktail world. It featured educational seminars, tastings, networking opportunities, and special events for both industry professionals and cocktail enthusiasts.