The early-stage SME designs and manufactures diesel and natural gas powered generating sets which power the domestic, agricultural, construction and healthcare markets.

Barry Taaffe, director of Rapid Power Generation, said: “Our mission is to become the de-facto standard in power generation across the UK, Europe and internationally. Since setting up in 2019, we have spent the last number of years building relationships and organising a production process which can be scaled up to meet demand. We also recognise the global demand for sustainable energy and offer our customer’s natural gas fuelled generator sets.

“To expand our sales globally and enter new export markets, we are creating 15 roles across areas including engineering, design and sales and marketing. With Invest NI’s support, the team will support our expansion plans in the years ahead and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

Founded in 2019, Rapid Power Generation is a division of Tandragee-based materials handling company, Rapid International.

George McKinney, Invest NI’s director of scaling, explained: “Rapid Power Generation has a strong leadership team with many years of experience in the generator market, which is a solid platform to grow its business. Over the last number of years, Invest NI has been working with Rapid Power Generation and we welcome this investment which will take the company from just two employees to a team of 17. With global interest in its products, now is the right time for it to grow its team to support sales in export markets including France, Italy, the USA and Canada. Importantly, the company’s growth will have a valuable impact regionally.

“We have offered the company advice and guidance on growing its business and financial assistance to grow its team. The jobs being created will generate £850,000 of additional annual salaries, a great boost for the local economy.”

Ethna McNamee, Invest NI’s western regional manager, added: “This investment marks a significant step in their business journey and it’s an attractive time to be part of its future. It’s also excellent news which will enhance the materials handling capability in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area. We look forward to continuing to support the company as it grows internationally.”

