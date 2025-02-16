If you had told me a few years ago that I’d be running a thriving digital agency with my business partner Neil Cole, I might not have believed you.

But here we are today, leading Black Circle Group – an agency that helps businesses navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape while ensuring compliance with social media regulations.

My journey has been anything but conventional, but every step has shaped the way we do business today.

Alongside my career travelling the world as a professional dancer, I’ve built a career at Microsoft, where I continue to work today, gaining deep insights into the tech and digital landscape.

Meanwhile, Neil has been immersed in the world of TikTok, collaborating with top influencers and brands. Our combined expertise in social media, content strategy, and Medical Aesthetics policy compliance has allowed us to carve out a niche, helping businesses navigate the ever-changing digital world while staying compliant and effective.

Our journey started by helping friends with their marketing efforts for brands like Bellamianta, Walk in Wardrobe, and leading medical aesthetics clinics. Seeing the tangible impact we had on these businesses gave us the confidence to take things further. Business owners didn’t want to worry about constantly changing social media regulations – they wanted to focus on what they do best. That’s where we stepped in.

From that point on, we built Black Circle Group to bridge that gap, crafting tailored, high-impact campaigns that educate, build trust, and drive growth, all while ensuring compliance with platform guidelines. It’s all about choreographing campaigns that make brands stand out.

It hasn’t been an easy road, building a creative agency while maintaining careers in tech has been a challenge, but we thrive under pressure and we’ve learnt valuable lessons along the way.

One major challenge was convincing businesses to take risks – that playing it safe isn’t always the best strategy. Social media is built on engagement, storytelling, and sometimes, a little risk (within reason). When clients trust the process, the results speak for themselves. We’ve mastered the art of creating content that doesn’t just tick boxes, it reaches millions organically. This has helped our clients solidify their presence as industry leaders.

One of our proudest moments came when we were shortlisted for ‘NI Digital Agency of the Year’ within our first year. This recognition validated everything we had worked so hard for, including the incredible team that has supported us. Since then, we’ve helped our clients achieve major wins – such as the ‘Best Aesthetics Clinic in Ireland’ award.

A standout project was our work with Nine Squared Coffee in Belfast. Through strategic branding and positioning, we helped establish them as the ‘Influencer Coffee Shop,’ turning them into a must-visit destination. Seeing people actively engage with and want to be a part of a brand’s story is what fuels us.

So, what’s next for Black Circle Group? We're just getting started. Our goal and vision is for Black Circle to become the leading boutique agency in the UK and Ireland, partnering with brands eager to push creative boundaries while staying true to their core values.

For those looking to break into marketing, our advice is simple: Just start! Imposter syndrome is real, but experience is the best teacher. Stay curious, continuously upskill, and don’t let perfectionism hold you back – done is better than perfect.

At Black Circle Group, we’re not just running an agency, but building a community. We’re here to push boundaries, tell meaningful stories, and help brands grow in ways they never thought possible. And we can’t wait to see what’s next.

