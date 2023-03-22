Health and Human Services firm, Tarasis Enterprises, which has offices in Belfast and Armagh, has announced plans to invest £10million and create 300 new jobs across all its divisions.

The 28-year-old company, which comprised of four key business divisions focusing on healthcare, support services, housing and renewables, has also been officially launched under a new brand identity, streamlining operations to meet new five-year growth goals.

Formerly known as Homecare Independent Living, the firm has already invested more than £10 million in the housing and renewables sector over the last number of years.

In 2021, Tarasis Enterprises generated revenues of more than £30 million across its island-wide operations, up from £26 million in the previous year.

Its longstanding and successful charitable programmes iCare and Evolve will now sit under Tarasis Foundation as part of the strategic reorganisation, consolidating its collective philanthropic programmes to drive its ‘business for good’ mission.

The company said the new Tarasis Enterprises brand, which incorporates Tarasis Healthcare, Tarasis Support Services, Tarasis Housing and Tarasis Renewables, creates a powerful new visual identity for a future-focused alliance of divisions.

Founder and CEO of Tarasis Enterprises, Mairead Mackle MBE, said: “Following a strategic review of our operations, we decided to streamline, consolidate and renew our key business divisions under the Tarasis Enterprises brand which unifies our experience and allows our compelling offer to stand out as part of our exciting growth ambitions.

With offices in Belfast, Dublin, Sligo and Armagh, Tarasis Enterprises outlines new plans for investment and 300 new jobs. Pictured are Caroline Rafferty, managing director, Tarasis Enterprises, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, councillor Paul Greenfield, Mairead Mackle, CEO and founder, Tarasis Enterprises and Gerald Mackle, executive director, Tarasis Enterprises

“With new goals and investment, Tarasis Enterprises is perfectly placed to continue building real value for its growing client base and for its dedicated teams which deliver on our mission to provide innovative solutions, whilst also building on our established partnerships across the island of Ireland.”

Established in 1995 and strategically led by an agile and values-based multi-disciplinary leadership team, the vision for Tarasis Enterprises is to always think ‘beyond business’, creating sustainable, innovative solutions for the future of living that tackle real social and environmental issues including social care, healthcare, homelessness and energy.

“With new investment, new jobs and new approaches, we plan to make a real and positive impact on the many pertinent social issues and crisis of our time which include housing, social care and climate change,” Mairead added.

Mairead Mackle received an MBE in the New Year Honours list last year for her contribution to local economic development. In 2019, Mairead was recognised as NatWest Entrepreneur of the Year.

With offices in Belfast and Armagh, Tarasis Enterprises has officially launched under a new brand identity, streamlining operations to meet new five-year growth goals. Pictured are Caroline Rafferty, managing director, Tarasis Enterprises, Gerald Mackle, executive director, Tarasis Enterprises and Mairead Mackle, CEO and founder, Tarasis Enterprises

