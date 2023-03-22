Tarasis Enterprises sets new growth goals with £10m investment and plan for 300 new jobs
With offices in Belfast and Armagh, Tarasis Enterprises confirms its significant scale-up plans as part of its five-year growth strategy
Health and Human Services firm, Tarasis Enterprises, which has offices in Belfast and Armagh, has announced plans to invest £10million and create 300 new jobs across all its divisions.
The 28-year-old company, which comprised of four key business divisions focusing on healthcare, support services, housing and renewables, has also been officially launched under a new brand identity, streamlining operations to meet new five-year growth goals.
Formerly known as Homecare Independent Living, the firm has already invested more than £10 million in the housing and renewables sector over the last number of years.
In 2021, Tarasis Enterprises generated revenues of more than £30 million across its island-wide operations, up from £26 million in the previous year.
Its longstanding and successful charitable programmes iCare and Evolve will now sit under Tarasis Foundation as part of the strategic reorganisation, consolidating its collective philanthropic programmes to drive its ‘business for good’ mission.
The company said the new Tarasis Enterprises brand, which incorporates Tarasis Healthcare, Tarasis Support Services, Tarasis Housing and Tarasis Renewables, creates a powerful new visual identity for a future-focused alliance of divisions.
Founder and CEO of Tarasis Enterprises, Mairead Mackle MBE, said: “Following a strategic review of our operations, we decided to streamline, consolidate and renew our key business divisions under the Tarasis Enterprises brand which unifies our experience and allows our compelling offer to stand out as part of our exciting growth ambitions.
“With new goals and investment, Tarasis Enterprises is perfectly placed to continue building real value for its growing client base and for its dedicated teams which deliver on our mission to provide innovative solutions, whilst also building on our established partnerships across the island of Ireland.”
Established in 1995 and strategically led by an agile and values-based multi-disciplinary leadership team, the vision for Tarasis Enterprises is to always think ‘beyond business’, creating sustainable, innovative solutions for the future of living that tackle real social and environmental issues including social care, healthcare, homelessness and energy.
“With new investment, new jobs and new approaches, we plan to make a real and positive impact on the many pertinent social issues and crisis of our time which include housing, social care and climate change,” Mairead added.