Tasty Clandeboye yoghurt success boosts precious environment
Bangor-based Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, a multi-award winning producer of yoghurt that’s been widely praised for outstandingly tasty and quality, has become one of the most environmentally focused dairy enterprises in the British Isles.
Producer of luxury yoghurt, Clandeboye, which is led by experienced general manager Bryan Boggs, has recently won acclaim for its commitment to sustainable business practices in tune with the local environment around its picturesque location in Co Down.
Clandeboye Estate is one of the few great, private areas that remain in the ownership of the original family.
Covering over 2,000 acres, the estate is home to the largest broadleaf woodland in Northern Ireland. The huge estate, which also hosts a successful farm of pedigree dairy cows, was described as “the lungs of Bangor” by the visionary Lady Lindy Guinness, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava, a distinguished painter, who owned it and led its successful diversification into various activities that would generate funding for the long-term preservation until her death in October 2020.
The diversifications included Clandeboye yoghurt and it remains the only significant processor of the dairy product here.
Bryan, commenting on the sustainability award from the Business Eye magazine competition, says: “Our strategic focus is to minimise the overall impact of the business on the precious environment surrounding the processing plant, an approach reflecting Lady Dufferin’s dedication to the estate. As a result, Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt has become a leader in measures to preserve the local environment.”
At the core of the sustainability strategy is an anaerobic digester, a device which converts waste from the estate, including the new yoghurt creamery, into electricity to power the buildings and other requirements.
Clandeboye is among a small group of local food companies here to generate power from waste using a digester; the others are butter and milk processor Ballyrashane Creamery in Coleraine and Gilfresh Produce in Portadown, a major grower and processor of vegetables for local supermarkets.
Bryan continues: “All waste whey and other waste from the creamery help feed the digester which powers the processing operation and the wider estate. In addition to the elimination of waste, we now use fully recyclable packaging sourced from Greiner in Dungannon.
“Furthermore, 80% of ingredients used in producing the wide range of yoghurts is sourced from suppliers from within six miles of the plant and thereby reduces our overall carbon footprint.”
Fresh milk from the farm’s 100 strong pedigree Jersey and Holsten herd is used in the production of the range of desserts which compete successfully in the market for dairy products with national and multinational yoghurt manufacturers.