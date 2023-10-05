Two golds and a silver for Peter Hannan’s Hannan Meats at the World Steak Challenge in Amsterdam

A panel of experienced judges at the event in a top Amsterdam steakhouse loved the delicious beef cuts from Hannan Meats in Moira, Kettyle Irish Foods in Lisnaskea and Foyle Foods in Omagh. All the awards were for steaks from animals reared on grass in local pastures.

Hannan, the multi-award winning beef, pork and lamb processor headed by Peter Hannan, gained two golds for its Himalayan salt aged fillet and sirloin and silver for Himalayan salt aged ribeye. Hannan Meats is a leading supplier to leading chefs, restaurants and high-profile retailers such as Fortnum and Mason.

Peter commenting on the awards says: “We entered three steaks and were thrilled to gain awards for each. We’re over the moon to gain such important recognition for the taste and quality of our steaks processed from our superb farm suppliers such as Glenarm Estate in Co Antrim.

Gold for fillet steak for Maurice Kettyle of Kettyle Irish Foods in Lisnaskea

“This is an impressive international competition and should help significantly as we grow our business in Great Britain and other parts of Europe.”

Led by experienced businessman and farmer, Maurice Kettyle, Kettyle Irish Foods gained a gold medal for fillet from animals also reared on grass. Kettyle supplies top restaurants here, in Britain and international markets.

Foyle Foods won golds, silver and bronze medals for its fillets, sirloin and ribeye cuts. The company is a major supplier to top supermarkets such as Tesco and leading restaurants in Britain.

Launched in 2015, the World Steak Challenge recognises the best steaks across the planet.