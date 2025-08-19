Tax hikes spark job cuts and price hikes in pubs, clubs and restaurants - battered hospitality trade calls for VAT cut

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, says businesses are being squeezed by tax and cost increases. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

​Northern Ireland’s hospitality trade has taken a blow, with tax hikes sparking price rises and job losses in at least half of the province’s businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to a new survey from industry body Hospitality Ulster, which found that firms in the industry have dramatically cut their workforce – and one in five have no cash reserves at all.

It’s sparked a call for Stormont to slash VAT for the trade, as well as reducing a recent rise in employers’ National Insurance contributions and to bring business rates in line with those seen in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the survey, most of the province’s pubs, clubs, restaurants and hotels are operating at less than 80% of capacity due to rising costs.

It found that hospitality businesses have had to dramatically cut their workforce, with 87% of respondents operating below 90% of required capacity, with just over half of them operating below 80% capacity.

It also found that 72% of respondents have less than six months of cash reserves, while 21% have no cash reserves at all.

As a direct result of cost increases that came into effect in April, 68% have increased prices and half have cut staff numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Hospitality Ulster, the British Institute of Innkeeping, the British Beer & Pub Association, and UKHospitality were surveyed after 84,000 hospitality jobs were lost across the UK since the Budget – a Budget that, claim the industry bodies, imposed hefty additional costs on the sector.

Hospitality businesses are calling for a reduction in VAT, urgent delivery of meaningful lower business rates multipliers and amendments to April’s changes that bumped up employer National Insurance contributions.

They are also calling for an alignment of business rates in devolved nations to match coming reforms in England.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said businesses here are being squeezed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This shocking data reinforces the urgent need for the UK government and Northern Ireland Executive to recognise the incredible pressure hospitality businesses have been put under, particularly since April, and illustrates why it should come forward with measures to support this vital sector at the Budget," he said.

“Unsustainable tax increases are squeezing businesses, stifling growth and investment, and threatening local employment, especially for young people.

“It is forcing businesses across the sector to make impossible decisions to cut jobs, put up prices, reduce opening hours and sadly limit the support they desperately want to give their communities.

“Hospitality is united in which measures will reverse this trend and drive growth – a reduction in VAT for, changes to employer National Insurance contributions, and the delivery of a fair rating system through a review currently underway at the Department of Finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now is the time to act and back a vital sector that supports the economy, jobs, and local communities. We urge the Executive to do so as soon as they can.”