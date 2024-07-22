Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If approved Northern Ireland’s leading crisp and snack brand and Prime Box hope to relocate facility and workers to new location at Wenlock Road in Lurgan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A London property developer and Northern Ireland’s leading crisp and snack brand are bringing forward proposals for a major new storage, manufacturing and distribution centre at Wenlock Road, Lurgan.

In a joint venture Tayto and Prime Box are proposing to develop an existing facility at the site into new logistics and industrial employment space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is owned by Tayto and is currently used as a storage warehouse. If the plans are approved and the site developed, all existing jobs at the facility will be retained by the company and moved to a new location in the local area.

It is expected that the redeveloped site could be used for one or more new operators, bringing new employment and a range of jobs to the site. The application is for outline planning permission to establish the principle of new uses on the site, with further details expected once planning approval is secured and an operator for the facility is identified.

The proposals amount to an investment of £40million to the Lurgan area through direct investment and the local supply chain.

The proposals would redevelop what was a former clothing factory, now being used as a storage facility, into a modern sustainable premises which will contribute to the local economy for decades to come. The additional employment opportunities that the proposals will create, will provide support and trade for local businesses to benefit from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joint venture partners said the proposals will attract investment that will benefit local people in Lurgan, create new jobs and safeguard existing employment in the area.

Alongside the application, a full suite of supporting documentation, including a transport impact assessment and construction management plan, will be submitted, to ensure that the proposals are considerate of the site’s neighbours.

Founded by Thomas Hutchinson in 1956 and still a family-owned company, Tayto has operated the site at the former Courtalds site, Wenlock Road since 2002 which is currently used as basic ancillary storage facility. The company’s main site located at Tandragee, Armagh.

In a joint venture Tayto and Prime Box are proposing to develop an existing facility at the site into new logistics and industrial employment space

Those with an interest in the proposals can find out more at www.wenlockroadconsultation.com which will be available from Thursday, September 5 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad