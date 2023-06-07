News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’

TBC Conversions recognises 20 staff for long service

Dungannon vehicle conversion specialist, TBC Conversions (TBC), has recognised 20 staff members of its 72-strong workforce for their long service within the company.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

Those who have worked at the business for five years or more will be entitled to additional annual leave, with long-serving employees gaining up to five days off to spend how they wish.

Donavon McKillen, commercial director at TBC, said: “Celebrating our teams’ success and their commitment is integral to the culture at TBC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As we move through a period of growth, extending our presence across the UK and Ireland, we wanted to show our appreciation for the ongoing dedication of the team, many of whom have contributed significantly to the company's success throughout their careers.

Most Popular

“It’s fantastic to see the high numbers of long serving employees at TBC, showcasing our efforts to create generations of skilled and trusted professionals that go above and beyond for our customers.

“We are pleased to reward this commitment with additional paid holiday leave, recognising the stellar impact that the team has had on the company.”

In addition to extra annual leave for long service, TBC offers competitive salaries, an industry-leading work-life balance, and continuous training opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Part of Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned motor retailer, TBC operates across the UK and Ireland in partnership with 10 world-renowned vehicle manufacturers including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Citroen, Vauxhall, and Fiat.

Employees at TBC Conversions recently received awards for long service within the companyEmployees at TBC Conversions recently received awards for long service within the company
Employees at TBC Conversions recently received awards for long service within the company

To continue building on its reputation for innovation and quality, TBC is currently recruiting for a number of roles including welders/fabricators, fit-out operators, auto electricians, finish operators and apprentices.

Read More
Holywood-based PR and creative agency invests over £1m in new ‘Creator Hub’ to u...
Employees at TBC Conversions recently received awards for long service within the companyEmployees at TBC Conversions recently received awards for long service within the company
Employees at TBC Conversions recently received awards for long service within the company
Related topics:Northern IrelandMercedes-BenzFordCitroenVauxhall