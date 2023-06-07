Those who have worked at the business for five years or more will be entitled to additional annual leave, with long-serving employees gaining up to five days off to spend how they wish.

Donavon McKillen, commercial director at TBC, said: “Celebrating our teams’ success and their commitment is integral to the culture at TBC.

“As we move through a period of growth, extending our presence across the UK and Ireland, we wanted to show our appreciation for the ongoing dedication of the team, many of whom have contributed significantly to the company's success throughout their careers.

“It’s fantastic to see the high numbers of long serving employees at TBC, showcasing our efforts to create generations of skilled and trusted professionals that go above and beyond for our customers.

“We are pleased to reward this commitment with additional paid holiday leave, recognising the stellar impact that the team has had on the company.”

In addition to extra annual leave for long service, TBC offers competitive salaries, an industry-leading work-life balance, and continuous training opportunities.

Part of Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned motor retailer, TBC operates across the UK and Ireland in partnership with 10 world-renowned vehicle manufacturers including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Citroen, Vauxhall, and Fiat.

Employees at TBC Conversions recently received awards for long service within the company

To continue building on its reputation for innovation and quality, TBC is currently recruiting for a number of roles including welders/fabricators, fit-out operators, auto electricians, finish operators and apprentices.