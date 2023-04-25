Dungannon vehicle conversion specialist, TBC Conversions (TBC) has unveiled its newly redeveloped website, specially designed to provide accessibility to all users.

The first of its kind within the vehicle conversion industry, TBC’s website incorporates a range of features intended to accommodate all needs and abilities.

This includes a keyboard navigation profile for motor-impaired users, a screen-reader for visually impaired users, and cognitive disability adjustments to suit a range of needs including those with autism, dyslexia, CVA, and more.

Founded on the principles of intelligence, empathy and care, TBC specialises in mobility, taxi and bus, and bespoke conversions that fill a gap in the market for quality products and an attentive service.

Donavon McKillen, commercial director at TBC, explained: “TBC has gone from strength to strength in recent years and our new website represents the next step in our mission to create an accessible environment for all.

“Significant time and resources have been dedicated towards ensuring full access for visitors to the TBC website via fully integrated accessibility options which can be adjusted with just a few clicks.

“At TBC we are committed to providing a range of converted accessible vehicles, ensuring that every driver and passenger can travel in comfort, safety and style and as the only conversion specialist going the extra mile with a fully accessible website, we are setting the bar within the industry.”

The website redesign was carried out in partnership with Belfast-based digital marketing agency, Rapid Agency.

James Scullion, founder of Rapid Agency, added: “We are very pleased to partner with TBC to design a website that provides solutions for customers with complex needs by ensuring optimal display and navigation throughout the site.

“The team at Rapid Agency worked closely with TBC to understand the business, its offering, and target audience to develop a site to meet their needs.

“Through the use of a web accessibility solution, Rapid Agency has demonstrated the same level of care for the needs of the users that TBC shows when it designs exclusive vehicle features to meet the needs of its customers. It is wonderful to see the website truly come to life.”

Kat McKinney, Rapid Agency, Donavon McKillen, TBC, Hannah Girvan, TBC and James Scullion, Rapid Agency pictured launching TBC’s newly redeveloped website, specially designed to provide accessibility to all users

Part of Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned motor retailer, TBC operates across the UK and Ireland in partnership with ten world-renowned vehicle manufacturers including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Citroen, Vauxhall, and Fiat.