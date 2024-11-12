TBC's new product aims to reshape the future thanks to investment and Ford's technical input
Northern Ireland’s TBC Conversions (TBC), a leading vehicle manufacturer specialising in mobility, taxi, minibus and specialist conversions, has announced a major product launch following a significant six-figure investment.
Unveiled at the Euro Bus Expo 2024 in Birmingham, the product aims to reshape the future of sustainable transportation through fully electric capabilities.
The vehicle, which is a nine-seat electric accessible minibus focused on improving urban mobility and reducing emissions, boasts a range of almost 200 miles and the ability to fully recharge overnight.
Developed with Ford's technical input, it features quick-release seating, an electrically operated cantilever step, and options for inboard and under-floor lifts.
TBC also exhibited the Mercedes Sprinter 17-seat accessible minibus, now compatible with Hydrogenated/Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), which can result in a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of up to 90%.
Commenting on the product launches, Donavon McKillen, managing director at TBC, said: “With a notable increase in demand for sustainable materials, advanced safety features, and enhanced fuel efficiency, TBC is leading the way in developing vehicle conversions that not only reduce environmental impact but meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers.
“Our dual offering of electric and HVO-capable vehicles represents a key milestone in TBC’s mission to provide environmentally-friendly transport solutions that enable our customers to travel safely and independently without compromising on style or comfort.”
Part of Donnelly Group, the largest family-owned motor retailer in Northern Ireland, TBC offers bespoke conversions that fill the gap in the market for quality products and a devoted service.
Donavon continued: “At TBC, we focus not just on meeting industry demands, but on exceeding expectations through absolute care and innovation.
“To grow and develop our technical expertise, our team has undergone extensive electric vehicle training, ensuring that every product we bring to market reflects our reputation for quality, reliability, and trust.”
Operating across the UK and Ireland, TBC manufactures premium quality vehicle adaptions with its ten internationally acclaimed partners, including Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.
