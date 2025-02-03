​Lisburn’s Suki Tea Makers, Northern Ireland’s multi-award winning producer of premium loose-leaf teas and infusions, has achieved a major business award for its focus on environmental sustainability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The locally-owned company, a FoodNI member, has been certified as a B Corporation business which means it meets high global standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

The internationally respected accreditation comes from the B Labs operation, a non-profit organisation founded in 2006 in Pennsylvania in the US to promote sustainability worldwide and to create value for society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now a coveted accreditation by companies to grow awareness worldwide among clients and customers.

The B in B Corp stands for “Benefit for All’ in that all certified businesses endeavour to benefit all stakeholders. Businesses that become B Corps have seen great results: committed and motivated employees, increased customer loyalty, higher levels of innovation, and market leadership.

Recent research shows that companies with B Corps out-perform their UK peers across several business metrics. Compared to data from surveys of UK SMEs, it was found that B Corp small and medium sized enterprises have, on average:

* Faster growth in turnover and employee headcount and higher expectations about future growth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Greater levels of employee retention, engagement and diversity

Oscar Woolley, a founder of the multi-award-winning Suki Tea Makers in Lisburn with Anne Irwin, celebrating achieving B Corp status with a cup of tea

* More robust governance processes

* Greater focus on civic and community engagement

* Higher levels of innovation

* The same likelihood of success at securing external finance

Oscar Woolley, a founder of the multi-award-winning Suki Tea Makers in Lisburn with Anne Irwin, celebrating achieving B Corp status with a cup of tea

There are now over 1,000 B Corp companies in the United Kingdom and over 60,000 worldwide. Suki is now among a very small but growing B Corp network in Northern Ireland that also includes smaller and artisan enterprises such as Boatyard Distillery in Enniskillen.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Suki Tea is now a Certified B

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corporation enterprise,” says Oscar Woolley, who founded the hugely successful smaller beverage business with Anne Irwin in 2005.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and fairtrade.

Oscar Woolley, a founder of the multi-award-winning Suki Tea Makers in Lisburn with Anne Irwin, celebrating achieving B Corp status with a cup of tea

“When customers choose our award-winning blends, they are supporting tea-growing communities and helping us build a fairer, more sustainable world. This is just the beginning! We’re excited to collaborate with other B Corps and B LabsUK to drive innovation and use business as a force for good.”

Suki Tea Makers, which celebrates its 20 th birthday later this year, has invested extensively in best environmental practice, leading the way, for example, in sustainable packaging, including the removal of plastics, over the past decade and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suki has also won a string of UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann awards for quality products with outstanding taste. It has grown from an initial artisan tea stall at St George’s Market in Belfast to be a leading loose leaf tea brand supplying thousands of hotels, cafes and delis across the UK, Ireland and further afield.

The small company, among the most successful and respected globally focused enterprises here, now operates from a leading-edge 9000, sq ft factory in Lisburn that is 100% powered by solar and renewable energy. It was previously based in three small units in a business centre in west Belfast.

Investing in and switching to a purpose-built factory outside LIsburn has allowed the entrepreneurial business to make its production processes and logistics more efficient, expand its product offering and create new jobs.

The unique ‘Tea Factory’ enabled the company to immediately double its manufacturing and warehousing capacity, bolstering distribution and allowing for continued growth and expansion into 30 global markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar Woolley, a founder of the multi-award-winning Suki Tea Makers in Lisburn with Anne Irwin, celebrating achieving B Corp status with a cup of tea

The new factory, according to Oscar, “provides the perfect creative space for innovation in blending and recipe creation, and a dedicated tea-rista training room for all customers”.

“The new factory is also assisting us in achieving our goals for net zero carbon, leading the way for a cleaner future for our business,” he continues. “In line with our mission to be an ethical and sustainable organisation, the new factory has allowed

us to reduce our Scope 2 emissions from electricity, for instance, down to zero,

superseding our environmental target to reduce the business’ emissions by 50% by 2030.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facility, which was built in collaboration with a team of sustainability and heating experts, is powered by renewable energy sources including a 10kW Solar PV system. LED sensor lighting and PIR controls have installed throughout, along with large windows for maximised used of daylight and recycling of key waste streams.