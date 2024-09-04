Tedberry Market to help Northern Ireland small businesses reach thousands of customers this Christmas
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A local retailer is set to give over 150 small businesses across Northern Ireland the opportunity to reach thousands of customers at the Christmas TedBerry Market in the Titanic Exhibition Centre (TEC) in Belfast.
The market is run by husband and wife team Paul and Sarah Thompson, owners of Ted and Stitch, and was born from their passion of connection and community and a mission to provide a platform to showcase the very best of what Northern Ireland has to offer.
Applications for businesses to apply for a stall are open until Friday, September 13. There will be 150 stalls available and up to 10,000 people are expected to attend over the two day event.
The Christmas TedBerry Market, is the sixth event organised by the Thompsons, and follows the huge success earlier this year of the spring market which took place at Glenarm Castle and gave 100 small businesses the opportunity to reach 5,000 customers – helping to generate an estimated total revenue of £150,000 for businesses in attendance.
Sarah Thompson, co-founder of TedBerry Market said: “We are so excited to open applications for the Christmas TedBerry Market and would encourage all small businesses wishing to get a pre-festive boost in sales to apply. The event continues to go from strength to strength and the response to date has been incredible.
"We started TedBerry during Covid, at a time when so many businesses were struggling. And over the last two years, we have created such a special community to help hundreds of other small business owners thrive, reach new customers and give them a much needed boost.
"Never in our wildest dreams did we think it would grow to the extent of booking huge event spaces such as the TEC, but the interest from both retailers and people attending is just incredible and we are thrilled to be able to support so many people in this way. If you would like to apply for a stall, check out our website for all the details, and we look forward to seeing you there.”
Paul Thompson, Co-Founder of TedBerry Market added: “Our previous events have had a fabulous array of retailers from beauty to crafts, handmade goods to pet apparel, jewellery to artisan food and handcrafted linen to knitwear and this one promises to be even bigger and better than before. We have lots of great entertainment planned and it promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.