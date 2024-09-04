Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local retailer is set to give over 150 small businesses across Northern Ireland the opportunity to reach thousands of customers at the Christmas TedBerry Market in the Titanic Exhibition Centre (TEC) in Belfast.

The market is run by husband and wife team Paul and Sarah Thompson, owners of Ted and Stitch, and was born from their passion of connection and community and a mission to provide a platform to showcase the very best of what Northern Ireland has to offer.

Applications for businesses to apply for a stall are open until Friday, September 13. There will be 150 stalls available and up to 10,000 people are expected to attend over the two day event.

The Christmas TedBerry Market, is the sixth event organised by the Thompsons, and follows the huge success earlier this year of the spring market which took place at Glenarm Castle and gave 100 small businesses the opportunity to reach 5,000 customers – helping to generate an estimated total revenue of £150,000 for businesses in attendance.

Sarah Thompson, co-founder of TedBerry Market said: “We are so excited to open applications for the Christmas TedBerry Market and would encourage all small businesses wishing to get a pre-festive boost in sales to apply. The event continues to go from strength to strength and the response to date has been incredible.

"We started TedBerry during Covid, at a time when so many businesses were struggling. And over the last two years, we have created such a special community to help hundreds of other small business owners thrive, reach new customers and give them a much needed boost.

Sarah and Paul Thompson, organisers of TedBerry Market are pictured as they announce that applications are now open to give 150 small businesses across Northern Ireland the opportunity to reach thousands of customers at the Christmas TedBerry Market in the Titanic Exhibition Centre (TEC) in Belfast. To apply for a stall at the Christmas TedBerry Market go to www.tedberry.co.uk by Friday, September 13

"Never in our wildest dreams did we think it would grow to the extent of booking huge event spaces such as the TEC, but the interest from both retailers and people attending is just incredible and we are thrilled to be able to support so many people in this way. If you would like to apply for a stall, check out our website for all the details, and we look forward to seeing you there.”