Northern Ireland residential estate agency, Templeton Robinson has appointed Chris Kirk as a new partner in the company.

For 37-year-old Chris, his new role with Templeton Robinson feels like a homecoming as the estate agent began his career with the company over two decades ago.

Having completed a work placement with the firm aged 16, Chris said: “I am absolutely thrilled to join such an esteemed business in this role. It’s hard to believe that Templeton Robinson is where I was first inspired to become an estate agent as I completed my fifth-year school work placement with them when I was 16.

“I found it such a rewarding and exciting profession and after I completed my education, I decided to pursue a lifelong career as an estate agent with another fantastic company where I learnt the ropes and gained so much experience.

"When Beth and the other directors approached me to join Templeton Robinson it felt fitting to return as a partner to the place that inspired my career many years ago.

"I am really excited to embrace this new and exciting challenge. I can’t wait to bring the knowledge I have gained over the last 16 years to this highly dedicated and professional team.”

It’s a double homecoming for the young and vibrant director as he will be based at Templeton Robinson’s South Belfast office close to where he grew up, so he certainly has the inside track on the properties in this perennially popular residential area.

The award-winning Templeton Robinson was established in 1994 by Beth Robinson and Denis Templeton. Over the last 28 years, they have built the business up on a reputation of customer focussed service. excellency and high professional standards.

The company now employs over 40 staff across four busy offices in Holywood, Lisburn Road, Lisburn City and Ballyhackamore in East Belfast.

Beth Robinson remains a partner in the business and Chris now joins her, Michael Young and Paddy Palmer in this important leadership role.

Welcoming, Beth highlight that ‘Chris joins us at an exciting time with the current property market being very buoyant’.

She added: “We are delighted that Chris Kirk is joining our team as a director and we will be using his enviable skills, great energy and experience to enhance our offering to home buyers and sellers.

"We wanted Chris to join us because of both his excellent professional and personal reputation. He will be a real asset to our team and our clients will benefit hugely from his experience and knowledge of the local residential market.

“Chris joins us at an exciting time with the current property market being very buoyant. There is still a very strong market of people moving back to Northern Ireland from the UK, Europe and beyond due to the exceptional quality of life on offer here, the competitive house prices, excellent education system, and the cost of living which remains lower than many other places. There is still a shortage of supply of both rental and sales, which is also helping keep the market strong.”