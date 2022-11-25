The new space will display an expanded collection of Bradley artwork whilst also providing space for a range of new community initiatives aimed at connecting more people with art and encouraging young creatives.

Located on Victoria Square’s Upper Ground Floor, the new Bradley Gallery is the artist’s second city gallery opening, following the launch of the flagship Bangor High Street space in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extensive 1,200 sq. ft area is adorned with a range of Terry’s original artwork, limited edition canvases and paper prints.

With titles such as ‘Wounds’, ‘Numb’, ‘At Peace’, ‘Not Broken’ and ‘Moving On’ the latest collection of artwork chronicles a difficult period of loss and grief in the artist’s life and reflects Terry’s ongoing struggle with his emotional and creative self.

His signature ‘Never Give Up’ wristbands, available both instore and online free of charge, are in constant demand as people connect with Terry’s mission to spread awareness of mental health struggles by providing a symbol of support and solidarity for both those struggling themselves and for their family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching the free Bradley Art Experience, which takes place every Friday morning at 11.30, gallery-goers can attend a guided talk of Bradley’s paintings to learn more about the artist and the inspiration behind some of his most iconic pieces and characters depicted.

The inaugural Bradley Art Prize was also launched recently, with support from local business Radius Connect Solutions, to drive fresh talent and creativity among young people in NI. With a total prize value of over £4,000, two winners selected by Terry and a panel of esteemed judges, will have their work framed and displayed in the Bradley Gallery for a week exhibition. The art prize winner will also be invited to exhibit their work at the NI Executive Offices in Brussels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry said: “I’m really delighted to welcome everyone to the official opening of the new Bradley Art Gallery at Victoria Square and bring the Bradley experience from our home in Bangor to this fantastic new space in Belfast. I’ve been painting and sketching since I was 14 years old, I sometimes liken my artwork to having pages of my diary displayed for everyone to see, but I think that really resonates with people. Art is a powerful connector and I love that my gallery is open to everyone, from all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m excited to launch this space as a bit of a creative community hub where people can come together, share experiences and connect with each other through the artwork – whether that’s through our weekly Art Experiences or other community projects.

“There’s so much scope with this gallery space and I look forward to welcoming both loyal customers and new visitors to enjoy the space and connect personally with a piece of art that becomes part of their home for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Bradley’s work has global appeal, with clientele based across Europe, the U.S and as far as Australia and Asia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, he has commissioned bespoke artwork for the Dead Rabbit bar in New York and was appointed European ambassador for Harley Davidson motorcycles. His work is also exhibited in Titanic Hotel, Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry and Ashley Bradley

Local artist Terry Bradley has officially opened a new gallery space in Belfast’s prestigious Victoria Square

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local artist Terry Bradley has officially opened a new gallery space in Belfast’s prestigious Victoria Square