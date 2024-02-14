Healthy snack pioneer: Shauna Blair of Beam Snack Bars has won business with Tesco Northern Ireland

The four-strong range of allergen-free snack bars from Beam, part of JS Global Brands, which is based near Omagh in Co Tyrone, went on sale in 23 Tesco supermarkets during the week. The business is a significant breakthrough for Beam with the leading supermarket.

Beam’s four flavours, all crispy seed based bars – Blueberry Lemon; Pineapple; Mint Chocolate; and Cranberry Strawberry are available from Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Crealey, a leading Tesco buyer, says: “Beam Snacks is an excellent example of a local company that’s developed an innovative range of original snacks. Our listing will enable the small and ambitious company to reach a wider market that will assist its growth locally and further afield.

Beam snack bars from Omagh are now on sale in Tesco Northern Ireland

“We look forward to working with Shauna on the type of healthy, plant-based snacks many consumers and now seeking and which are an important element in our services to shoppers here,” he adds.

Shauna, who launched Beam in 2021, continues: “We were delighted by this hugely important listing by Tesco because it will extend our reach to many areas of Northern Ireland and especially Greater Belfast.

“It’s a marvellous endorsement of our plant-based bars by such a substantial retailer which has a longstanding commitment to local foods. Our bars are featuring now in the Free from sections in Tesco supermarkets and reflect the retailers growing commitment to plant based foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working with the Tesco team to promote our unique snack bars and support the supermarket’s focus on plant based foods,” adds Shauna.